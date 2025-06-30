Two Bulgarian Men Drown in Greece and Primorsko

A Bulgarian man, aged 60, drowned over the weekend while swimming in the sea near the Greek resort of Asprovalta, located east of Thessaloniki. The incident was reported by the Greek news outlet “Voria” and cited by BTA.

The man reportedly lost consciousness while in the water. Authorities were alerted promptly, and three vessels were dispatched to the location. Tourists on the beach also attempted to help by diving into the sea, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Eventually, one of the private boats that responded to the emergency managed to pull the man’s body from the water. He was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Thessaloniki. An autopsy is expected to be conducted to determine the precise cause of death.

On the same weekend, another drowning incident involving a Bulgarian man occurred, this time along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast. A 66-year-old man from Svoge died while swimming at the North Central Beach in Primorsko on Friday.

The incident was reported at approximately 3:45 p.m. Police arrived on site and identified the deceased. His body was transported to the Forensic Medicine Department at the University Hospital in Burgas, where an autopsy will be carried out.