Borissov and Zhelyazkov to EU Commissioner: Bulgaria Protects Europe’s Borders

Politics | June 30, 2025, Monday // 12:48
Bulgaria: Borissov and Zhelyazkov to EU Commissioner: Bulgaria Protects Europe’s Borders

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov met with European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner at the Council of Ministers, where the focus of their discussion was Bulgaria’s ongoing role in securing the EU’s external borders and the country’s contribution to the Schengen area. Zhelyazkov reaffirmed Bulgaria’s commitment to border security and stated that the reintroduction of internal border controls with Romania, which had been temporarily reinstated, should not be extended beyond July 1.

According to the Prime Minister, Bulgaria has consistently demonstrated responsibility in protecting the external border of the European Union, and this remains a central priority for national authorities. He pointed to a sustained decline in migration pressure along the land border with Turkey since September 2023 and emphasized that strengthening border security should not be the duty of frontline states alone, but a shared responsibility of all EU members.

Zhelyazkov expressed appreciation for the European Commission’s support during Bulgaria’s path toward Schengen membership, noting that over €300 million has been provided in the past three years for the procurement of surveillance equipment, off-road vehicles, and drones. He underscored that these resources benefit not only Bulgaria but also the broader security framework of the Union. Additional funding and personnel from the national budget have further boosted the capacity of the Bulgarian Border Police.

Collaboration with Frontex was also praised, with Zhelyazkov calling it a model of effective partnership. He further highlighted the operational cooperation with Romania and Greece, as well as political and security-level coordination with Turkey. These efforts, he said, ensure a robust response to illegal migration and preserve the integrity of the Schengen zone.

Zhelyazkov stated that the removal of internal border controls after Bulgaria’s entry into Schengen has not led to any change in the overall security environment. As such, he sees no justification for the continued presence of temporary controls on the Bulgarian-Romanian border. He noted that national and bilateral measures are being implemented to mitigate any potential risks, much like those already in effect at the border with Greece since earlier this year.

The meeting also touched on broader security issues, including the consequences of Russia’s war in Ukraine and the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. Zhelyazkov and Brunner agreed these challenges require close cooperation within the EU.

Separately, GERB party leader Boyko Borissov also held talks with Commissioner Brunner. Borissov emphasized that Bulgaria plays a vital role in the functioning and protection of Schengen, noting that the country safeguards the EU’s external borders not only for its own security but for that of all European citizens.

Borissov described Schengen as one of the Union’s most important achievements and stressed the need to modernize it using new technologies and improved solidarity between member states. He added that Bulgarian citizens are already experiencing the tangible benefits of Schengen membership—simplified travel procedures, reduced bureaucracy, and broader access to opportunities within the Union.

Borissov was firm in his position that Bulgaria is not merely a member of Schengen, but one of its defenders. He underlined the strategic importance of Bulgaria’s contribution to European border security and migration management.

Commissioner Brunner is also expected to meet with Minister of the Interior Daniel Mitov. As part of his visit, Mitov and Greek Deputy Minister for Migration and Asylum Sevi Voloudaki will accompany the Commissioner to the Kulata-Promachonas border crossing to observe operations on the ground.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, borders, EU, Brunner

Related Articles:

No Need to Re-Sign Contracts: What Bulgaria’s Euro Switch Means for Your Salary

The upcoming introduction of the euro in Bulgaria does not require employees to re-sign their employment contracts

Society | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Will the ECB Control Bulgaria’s Budget After Euro Adoption?

A video posted on Facebook by Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the Revival party, claims that once Bulgaria joins the eurozone on January 1, 2026, Bulgarian MPs will lose the ability to approve a budget

World » EU | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Expert Reveals Why Price Controls in Bulgaria Are Failing Ahead of Euro Adoption

Dimitar Margaritov, former head of the Consumer Protection Commission and ex-deputy minister of economy and industry, shared his views on price fluctuations amid Bulgaria’s transition to the euro

Business » Finance | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

From 24°C at the Seaside to 37°C in the Southwest: Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook for Monday

On July 1, Bulgaria will see varying weather conditions across different regions

Society » Environment | June 30, 2025, Monday // 17:00

Bulgaria: The Price Hysteria Will Continue Amid Eurozone Countdown

As Bulgaria moves into the summer season, the tempo of political developments remains high

Business » Finance | June 30, 2025, Monday // 16:49

EU Targets Odometer Fraud: Bulgarian MEP Pushes for Mileage Database

A large portion of imported used cars in Bulgaria - around 60% - have had their odometers tampered with, according to Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov.

World » EU | June 30, 2025, Monday // 15:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Kiril Petkov Steps Down as MP and Exits Party Leadership of 'We Continuing the Change'

Kiril Petkov, one of the founding figures of “We Continue the Change,” officially resigned as a member of the Bulgarian Parliament

Politics | June 30, 2025, Monday // 14:15

We Continue the Change - Despite the Storm: Vassilev Holds Firm Amid Party Upheaval

The National Council of the “We Continue the Change” (WCC) party reaffirmed its confidence in Asen Vassilev amid ongoing turmoil following corruption allegations linked to Sofia Municipality

Politics | June 30, 2025, Monday // 10:05

Bulgaria's Borissov: Radev Is Strategically Poised to Capture 'Revival' Voters Amid Eurozone Turmoil

GERB leader Boyko Borissov addressed the current political tensions around Bulgaria’s upcoming eurozone accession

Politics | June 30, 2025, Monday // 09:06

'Town of the Leva' Tent Camp in Sofia Becomes Symbol of Bulgarian Resistance to Euro Adoption

A new protest tent camp has taken shape in front of the Presidency in Sofia, marking the latest escalation by opponents of Bulgaria’s planned adoption of the euro

Politics | June 30, 2025, Monday // 09:00

Bulgaria: Anti-Euro Protests Intensify as Sofia Faces 10-Day Blockade

Supporters of the "Revival" party launched a new protest against Bulgaria’s planned adoption of the euro, setting up a tent camp in central Sofia that is expected to remain in place until July 8

Politics | June 29, 2025, Sunday // 10:30

Former President: Orban at the Core of Anti-Bulgarian Campaigns in the Balkans

Former Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev has urged national institutions to take a firm and public stance against what he described as a coordinated anti-Bulgarian campaign

Politics | June 28, 2025, Saturday // 13:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria