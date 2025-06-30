Borissov and Zhelyazkov to EU Commissioner: Bulgaria Protects Europe’s Borders

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov met with European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner at the Council of Ministers, where the focus of their discussion was Bulgaria’s ongoing role in securing the EU’s external borders and the country’s contribution to the Schengen area. Zhelyazkov reaffirmed Bulgaria’s commitment to border security and stated that the reintroduction of internal border controls with Romania, which had been temporarily reinstated, should not be extended beyond July 1.

According to the Prime Minister, Bulgaria has consistently demonstrated responsibility in protecting the external border of the European Union, and this remains a central priority for national authorities. He pointed to a sustained decline in migration pressure along the land border with Turkey since September 2023 and emphasized that strengthening border security should not be the duty of frontline states alone, but a shared responsibility of all EU members.

Zhelyazkov expressed appreciation for the European Commission’s support during Bulgaria’s path toward Schengen membership, noting that over €300 million has been provided in the past three years for the procurement of surveillance equipment, off-road vehicles, and drones. He underscored that these resources benefit not only Bulgaria but also the broader security framework of the Union. Additional funding and personnel from the national budget have further boosted the capacity of the Bulgarian Border Police.

Collaboration with Frontex was also praised, with Zhelyazkov calling it a model of effective partnership. He further highlighted the operational cooperation with Romania and Greece, as well as political and security-level coordination with Turkey. These efforts, he said, ensure a robust response to illegal migration and preserve the integrity of the Schengen zone.

Zhelyazkov stated that the removal of internal border controls after Bulgaria’s entry into Schengen has not led to any change in the overall security environment. As such, he sees no justification for the continued presence of temporary controls on the Bulgarian-Romanian border. He noted that national and bilateral measures are being implemented to mitigate any potential risks, much like those already in effect at the border with Greece since earlier this year.

The meeting also touched on broader security issues, including the consequences of Russia’s war in Ukraine and the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. Zhelyazkov and Brunner agreed these challenges require close cooperation within the EU.

Separately, GERB party leader Boyko Borissov also held talks with Commissioner Brunner. Borissov emphasized that Bulgaria plays a vital role in the functioning and protection of Schengen, noting that the country safeguards the EU’s external borders not only for its own security but for that of all European citizens.

Borissov described Schengen as one of the Union’s most important achievements and stressed the need to modernize it using new technologies and improved solidarity between member states. He added that Bulgarian citizens are already experiencing the tangible benefits of Schengen membership—simplified travel procedures, reduced bureaucracy, and broader access to opportunities within the Union.

Borissov was firm in his position that Bulgaria is not merely a member of Schengen, but one of its defenders. He underlined the strategic importance of Bulgaria’s contribution to European border security and migration management.

Commissioner Brunner is also expected to meet with Minister of the Interior Daniel Mitov. As part of his visit, Mitov and Greek Deputy Minister for Migration and Asylum Sevi Voloudaki will accompany the Commissioner to the Kulata-Promachonas border crossing to observe operations on the ground.