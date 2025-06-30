Swiss Man Detained After Threatening Young Couple with Gun Near Nessebar

Crime | June 30, 2025, Monday // 12:27
Bulgaria: Swiss Man Detained After Threatening Young Couple with Gun Near Nessebar @Pexels

A 73-year-old Swiss national residing in Kosharitsa village was detained by police after threatening two young people with a firearm near the village of Tankovo, close to Nessebar.

The incident took place shortly after midnight on June 29, according to a report filed with the Nessebar District Office. The victims, a 23-year-old man and his 17-year-old girlfriend, said they had stopped their car on a dirt road near Tankovo when another vehicle approached them. The unknown driver exited his car and fired a warning shot into the air while brandishing a gun.

The man then demanded to see the young man’s identification. When the 23-year-old refused, the Swiss citizen fired a second shot, this time to the left side of the vehicle, and aimed his weapon at both victims. Under threat, the young man presented his ID, managed to start the car, and quickly left the scene.

Following the report, police acted swiftly to identify the suspect. A search of his vehicle uncovered multiple dangerous items, including two firearms loaded with ammunition, extra magazines, leather holsters, binoculars, a wooden stick, and a bottle containing a yellowish liquid. Additional ammunition was found during a home search.

The Swiss man was taken into custody for 24 hours, and pre-trial proceedings have been opened. The investigation remains ongoing.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Swiss, Nessebar, gun

Related Articles:

Series of Earthquakes Recorded Near Nessebar, Bulgaria

A series of minor earthquakes were recorded in the Nessebar area, with the strongest tremor measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale

Society » Incidents | April 25, 2025, Friday // 10:03

Two Drunk Drivers, One Car: Bizarre Incident Unfolds in Nessebar

In Nessebar, a peculiar case involving drunk driving unfolded during the early hours of the morning

Crime | January 13, 2025, Monday // 10:12

Fatal Fall: Couple's Tragic Demise from 7th Floor of Sunny Beach Hotel

Early this morning, tragedy struck at a hotel in Sunny Beach as a man and a woman tragically fell from the seventh floor

Society » Incidents | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 16:23

Sunny Beach: Security guards Step on the Back of a Girl with Handcuffs in front of Disco Club

Pre-trial proceedings for causing minor bodily harm due to hooliganism were initiated by the District Prosecutor's Office - Nessebar

Society » Incidents | July 10, 2023, Monday // 17:46

Switzerland: Liquidity Aid for UBS and Credit Suisse “Not a Bailout”

Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said the government's decision to provide liquidity support to UBS Group AG and Credit Suisse was made with the aim of maintaining financial stability and not simply a desire to save a troubled institution

World | March 20, 2023, Monday // 08:16

Credit Suisse will take out a Loan from the Swiss National Bank

The Swiss bank Credit Suisse will take a short-term loan of up to 50 billion Swiss francs from the Swiss National Bank

World | March 16, 2023, Thursday // 08:56
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Tragedy in Bulgarian Seaside Resort: Woman Discovered Dead, Investigation Underway

A Czech tourist was discovered dead in a hotel room in the seaside town of Primorsko, Bulgarian police confirmed

Crime | June 27, 2025, Friday // 13:17

Illegal Nursing Home Uncovered in Sofia: Elderly Residents Evacuated

Bulgarian authorities uncovered an unlicensed nursing home operating in Sofia’s Suhodol district during a joint operation

Crime | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 15:44

Tragedy in Burgas: Female Doctor Dies After Physical Assault by Former Partner

A female doctor from Burgas has died, two months after being severely beaten by her former partner and colleague during a celebration

Crime | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 15:09

Three Ukrainian Citizens Detained for Abducting a Minor in Sofia

Three Ukrainian nationals, aged 22, 24, and 25, have been detained by order of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office in connection with the kidnapping of a 17-year-old Ukrainian boy in Sofia

Crime | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 15:01

Bulgarian Parents Arrested in Thessaloniki After Leaving Baby Alone on Balcony

In Thessaloniki, police officers intervened after hearing the cries of an 11-month-old baby left unattended on a balcony

Crime | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 14:18

Stabbing Incident at Sunny Beach: Waitress Injures Three Co-Workers

A 20-year-old woman from the village of Kalitinovo, Stara Zagora Province, has been detained by police following a stabbing incident at a restaurant in Sunny Beach.

Crime | June 13, 2025, Friday // 10:22
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria