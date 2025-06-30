Swiss Man Detained After Threatening Young Couple with Gun Near Nessebar

A 73-year-old Swiss national residing in Kosharitsa village was detained by police after threatening two young people with a firearm near the village of Tankovo, close to Nessebar.

The incident took place shortly after midnight on June 29, according to a report filed with the Nessebar District Office. The victims, a 23-year-old man and his 17-year-old girlfriend, said they had stopped their car on a dirt road near Tankovo when another vehicle approached them. The unknown driver exited his car and fired a warning shot into the air while brandishing a gun.

The man then demanded to see the young man’s identification. When the 23-year-old refused, the Swiss citizen fired a second shot, this time to the left side of the vehicle, and aimed his weapon at both victims. Under threat, the young man presented his ID, managed to start the car, and quickly left the scene.

Following the report, police acted swiftly to identify the suspect. A search of his vehicle uncovered multiple dangerous items, including two firearms loaded with ammunition, extra magazines, leather holsters, binoculars, a wooden stick, and a bottle containing a yellowish liquid. Additional ammunition was found during a home search.

The Swiss man was taken into custody for 24 hours, and pre-trial proceedings have been opened. The investigation remains ongoing.