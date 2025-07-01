No Need to Re-Sign Contracts: What Bulgaria’s Euro Switch Means for Your Salary

Society | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 15:00
Bulgaria: No Need to Re-Sign Contracts: What Bulgaria’s Euro Switch Means for Your Salary

The upcoming introduction of the euro in Bulgaria does not require employees to re-sign their employment contracts, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova clarified in an interview with Bulgarian National Radio. She cautioned that if an employer insists on signing a new contract, it could signal other changes in contract terms and advised workers to be careful in such cases.

Efremova emphasized that contracts originally signed in leva will remain valid even after the currency switch. There is no need for employees to change their bank accounts for salary payments, as all transfers will be automatically converted to euros. She explained that starting January, workers will receive their salaries in euros, though cash payments might still be made in leva during that month.

Pensions, salaries, social benefits, and compensations will keep their current amounts without any reductions. According to the Euro Law, currency conversion rounding, based on the fixed rate set by the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), is designed to protect consumers.

From July, pensioners will be informed about the euro equivalent of their pensions by the National Social Insurance Institute. Efremova reassured that no new bank accounts will be required or opened as part of the transition.

Source: BNR interview

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, Bulgaria, contracts, employment

Related Articles:

Expert Forecasts Up to 15% Wage Growth in Bulgaria’s Low-Paid Sectors This Year

The number of work permits issued by the Employment Agency for foreign workers continues to grow, with projections for this year reaching around 40,000

Business | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

'Don’t Want to Work Here? We’ll Hire Foreign Doctors for $500!' - Bulgarian MP to Young Medics

During a session of the parliamentary Health Committee, MP Toshko Yordanov from the “There is Such a People” (ITN) party made a series of controversial remarks aimed at medical students and young doctors in Bulgaria protesting for better pay and condition

Politics | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 18:38

Bulgaria’s INSAIT Teams Up with MIT for Groundbreaking AI Collaboration

The Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT) at Sofia University is set to embark on a new chapter through a collaborative programme with the Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at the Massachusetts Institute of Techn

Business | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 17:25

Heat Builds Inland, Breezy Coastline: Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook for July 2

On Wednesday, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather across the country. In the afternoon

Society » Environment | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

End of an Era: Bulgaria’s 28 Years Under the Currency Board and the Road to the Euro

On July 1, Bulgaria marks the final anniversary of its currency board arrangement, a system in place for 28 years that is set to conclude with the country’s anticipated entry into the eurozone on January 1, 2026

Business » Finance | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 16:48

Euro Nears $1.18 Mark Amid Historic Rise Against US Dollar

Earlier today, the euro reached its strongest level in nearly four years, briefly climbing to $1.1809 - its highest point since September 2021

World | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 16:08
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Train Blaze Disrupts Varna-Sofia Route: Passengers Evacuated to Field After Smoke in Locomotive

Shortly after 1 p.m. today, the locomotive of the fast train traveling from Varna to Sofia caught fire near Kaloyanovets station

Society » Incidents | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 17:06

Heat Builds Inland, Breezy Coastline: Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook for July 2

On Wednesday, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather across the country. In the afternoon

Society » Environment | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

Bulgaria Acts to Cut Traffic Jams on Road to Greece with New Summer Measures

In response to the worsening traffic situation on the route to Greece, Bulgarian authorities are introducing new temporary measures aimed at alleviating congestion in the Kresna region

Society | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 14:30

Minimum Pension in Bulgaria Now 322 Euros: New Rates Take Effect Today

As of today, Bulgarian pensioners will receive increased monthly payments, following a government-approved adjustment that takes effect on July 1

Society | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 12:32

Bulgaria Welcomes the Sunrise: July Morning Tradition Lives On

As the sun rose on the morning of July 1, people from across Bulgaria once again gathered to mark the tradition known as “July Morning”

Society | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 09:56

Why Heatwaves Are A Health Crisis - And How To Prepare

Statement by WHO Europe’s Regional Director Dr. Hans Kluge

Society » Health | June 30, 2025, Monday // 17:42
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria