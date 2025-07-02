Expert Reveals Why Price Controls in Bulgaria Are Failing Ahead of Euro Adoption

Business » FINANCE | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 09:25
Bulgaria: Expert Reveals Why Price Controls in Bulgaria Are Failing Ahead of Euro Adoption

Dimitar Margaritov, former head of the Consumer Protection Commission and ex-deputy minister of economy and industry, shared his views on price fluctuations amid Bulgaria’s transition to the euro and the effectiveness of market control, speaking to Bulgarian National Radio.

He noted that the psychological impact on both consumers and traders has been significant, likening it to the “broken phone” effect that has fueled tension and confusion. Margaritov commended the cooperation between institutions but stressed the need for ongoing, and perhaps more streamlined or joint, efforts to enforce control measures. Still, he pointed out the deep-rooted distrust among consumers toward institutional efficiency. With just around a hundred inspectors covering the entire country, he argued that effective oversight remains impossible.

Highlighting a need for reform in the regulatory framework, Margaritov proposed equipping consumers with what he described as “micro-weapons” - legal tools that would empower them to influence the market directly and combat unfair practices by dishonest sellers. He argued that sanctions should come through consumer behavior rather than just institutional enforcement.

Addressing the current legislation, Margaritov remarked that the general prohibition against speculative price hikes embedded in the Euro Law lacks meaningful sanctions, making it difficult to hold offenders accountable.

When asked about the conflicting messages circulating - official assurances of zero inflation alongside reports of rising prices - Margaritov offered a nuanced view, calling it a “Solomonic truth.” He explained that while broad inflation levels remain low, the reality is different for specific goods, where price increases are indeed noticeable.

During his appearance on BNR, Margaritov also emphasized Bulgaria’s low purchasing power, suggesting that despite official statistics, many consumers feel the strain of higher prices in their everyday lives.

Margaritov conveyed a complex picture: institutional efforts are underway but insufficient, the regulatory framework needs tightening, consumers must be empowered, and the inflation narrative is not as straightforward as it seems, especially at the level of individual products.

Source: BNR interview

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, Bulgaria, psychological

Related Articles:

Expert Forecasts Up to 15% Wage Growth in Bulgaria’s Low-Paid Sectors This Year

The number of work permits issued by the Employment Agency for foreign workers continues to grow, with projections for this year reaching around 40,000

Business | July 2, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

'Don’t Want to Work Here? We’ll Hire Foreign Doctors for $500!' - Bulgarian MP to Young Medics

During a session of the parliamentary Health Committee, MP Toshko Yordanov from the “There is Such a People” (ITN) party made a series of controversial remarks aimed at medical students and young doctors in Bulgaria protesting for better pay and condition

Politics | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 18:38

Bulgaria’s INSAIT Teams Up with MIT for Groundbreaking AI Collaboration

The Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT) at Sofia University is set to embark on a new chapter through a collaborative programme with the Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at the Massachusetts Institute of Techn

Business | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 17:25

Heat Builds Inland, Breezy Coastline: Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook for July 2

On Wednesday, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather across the country. In the afternoon

Society » Environment | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

End of an Era: Bulgaria’s 28 Years Under the Currency Board and the Road to the Euro

On July 1, Bulgaria marks the final anniversary of its currency board arrangement, a system in place for 28 years that is set to conclude with the country’s anticipated entry into the eurozone on January 1, 2026

Business » Finance | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 16:48

Euro Nears $1.18 Mark Amid Historic Rise Against US Dollar

Earlier today, the euro reached its strongest level in nearly four years, briefly climbing to $1.1809 - its highest point since September 2021

World | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 16:08
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

End of an Era: Bulgaria’s 28 Years Under the Currency Board and the Road to the Euro

On July 1, Bulgaria marks the final anniversary of its currency board arrangement, a system in place for 28 years that is set to conclude with the country’s anticipated entry into the eurozone on January 1, 2026

Business » Finance | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 16:48

Bulgaria: The Price Hysteria Will Continue Amid Eurozone Countdown

As Bulgaria moves into the summer season, the tempo of political developments remains high

Business » Finance | June 30, 2025, Monday // 16:49

Bulgaria’s Euro Transition: Who Stands to Benefit the Most?

Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone is expected to significantly accelerate economic convergence with the euro area and enhance the prosperity of its citizens

Business » Finance | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 18:31

Protecting Bulgarian Consumers: Key Security Features to Spot Fake Euro Notes

The euro's transition brings many questions, especially regarding how to tell real banknotes from fake ones

Business » Finance | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 19:14

From Levs to Euros: Separating Truth from Fiction in Bulgaria’s 2026 Eurozone Transition

As Bulgaria moves steadily toward joining the eurozone on January 1, 2026, following unanimous support from eurozone finance ministers and heads of state in June 2025, waves of disinformation continue to circulate

Business » Finance | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 08:35

Bulgaria and the Euro: What Happens to National Monetary Sovereignty?

One of the most debated topics around Bulgaria’s upcoming transition from the lev to the euro is whether the country is giving up its sovereignty

Business » Finance | June 23, 2025, Monday // 16:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria