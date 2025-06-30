Shumen’s Black Panther Mystery Busted? Experts Say It’s Just a Giant Dog

After an 11-day search for a mysterious large black cat, authorities lifted the ban on entering the Shumen Plateau region in Bulgaria, as the elusive animal remained unfound. Experts now question the evidence that sparked the search, with some suggesting the tracks in the mud may not belong to a black panther but rather to a large dog.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Stoyan Lazarov, a zoologist from the National Museum of Natural History at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, told Nova TV that the paw print circulated as proof could actually be from a large dog. He referred to a statement submitted by his colleague, Prof. Nikolay Spasov, to the Ministry of Agriculture, which scientifically confirmed that the paw shown in the footage belongs to a big dog and is unrelated to any feline.

Despite the initial concerns, no solid proof has emerged to confirm the existence of an escaped black panther in the area. Lazarov expressed skepticism about the validity of a widely circulated video allegedly showing the animal. He emphasized that if the creature had been raised in captivity, it would likely not be adapted to hunting wild prey and would instead search for easy food sources near human settlements, such as chickens, stray dogs, or cats.

According to the expert, such an animal would have little reason to hide in dense forests, preferring to stay close to villages and hamlets where food is more accessible. He also noted that the predator would not attack people unless provoked and suggested that if the animal were to be captured, it would be best housed in a zoo.