Shumen’s Black Panther Mystery Busted? Experts Say It’s Just a Giant Dog

Society | June 30, 2025, Monday // 11:08
Bulgaria: Shumen’s Black Panther Mystery Busted? Experts Say It’s Just a Giant Dog @Pexels

After an 11-day search for a mysterious large black cat, authorities lifted the ban on entering the Shumen Plateau region in Bulgaria, as the elusive animal remained unfound. Experts now question the evidence that sparked the search, with some suggesting the tracks in the mud may not belong to a black panther but rather to a large dog.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Stoyan Lazarov, a zoologist from the National Museum of Natural History at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, told Nova TV that the paw print circulated as proof could actually be from a large dog. He referred to a statement submitted by his colleague, Prof. Nikolay Spasov, to the Ministry of Agriculture, which scientifically confirmed that the paw shown in the footage belongs to a big dog and is unrelated to any feline.

Despite the initial concerns, no solid proof has emerged to confirm the existence of an escaped black panther in the area. Lazarov expressed skepticism about the validity of a widely circulated video allegedly showing the animal. He emphasized that if the creature had been raised in captivity, it would likely not be adapted to hunting wild prey and would instead search for easy food sources near human settlements, such as chickens, stray dogs, or cats.

According to the expert, such an animal would have little reason to hide in dense forests, preferring to stay close to villages and hamlets where food is more accessible. He also noted that the predator would not attack people unless provoked and suggested that if the animal were to be captured, it would be best housed in a zoo.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Panther, Shumen

Related Articles:

Suspected Bulgarian Panther Spotted in Romania: Cross-Border Search Underway

Authorities in Romania's Giurgiu County are actively investigating reports about a possible sighting of a wild animal

Society » Incidents | June 30, 2025, Monday // 14:21

Panther in Shumen, Bulgaria May Have Migrated from Hungary, Say Experts

The temporary restrictions in Bulgaria’s Shumen Plateau Nature Park, imposed after a wild animal was reportedly spotted on June 19, are being lifted

Society » Incidents | June 29, 2025, Sunday // 11:43

After a Week in Shumen, Elusive Black Panther Now Spotted Near Ruse

A new sighting of the elusive black panther has been reported in Bulgaria - this time near the Beli Lom dam on the road to Ruse

Society » Incidents | June 27, 2025, Friday // 10:06

Search for the Shumen Panther Drags On as New Tracks Discovered in Caves

The search for the elusive black panther reportedly roaming near Shumen continues, with authorities still unable to locate the animal

Society » Incidents | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 08:18

Black Panther Hunt Enters Fifth Day: State of Emergency Remains in Bulgaria's Shumen Region

The search for the elusive black panther spotted in Bulgaria’s Shumen Plateau has entered its fifth day

Society » Incidents | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 10:00

Day 4 of Bulgaria’s Panther Hunt: Tensions Rise as Elusive Predator Evades Capture

The search for the elusive black predator near Shumen entered its fourth day

Society » Incidents | June 23, 2025, Monday // 08:45
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Why Heatwaves Are A Health Crisis - And How To Prepare

Statement by WHO Europe’s Regional Director Dr. Hans Kluge

Society » Health | June 30, 2025, Monday // 17:42

From 24°C at the Seaside to 37°C in the Southwest: Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook for Monday

On July 1, Bulgaria will see varying weather conditions across different regions

Society » Environment | June 30, 2025, Monday // 17:00

Bulgaria Sends Firefighters to Greece in EU Wildfire Prevention Mission

Bulgaria has once again sent a specialized firefighting team to assist Greece in managing the threat of wildfires

Society » Incidents | June 30, 2025, Monday // 14:30

Suspected Bulgarian Panther Spotted in Romania: Cross-Border Search Underway

Authorities in Romania's Giurgiu County are actively investigating reports about a possible sighting of a wild animal

Society » Incidents | June 30, 2025, Monday // 14:21

Wholesale Market in Bulgaria Stable: No Economic Basis for Retail Price Hikes

The wholesale food market in Bulgaria remains stable, with no underlying reasons for price increases in retail outlets

Society | June 30, 2025, Monday // 14:00

Two Bulgarian Men Drown in Greece and Primorsko

A Bulgarian man, aged 60, drowned over the weekend while swimming in the sea near the Greek resort of Asprovalta, located east of Thessaloniki

Society » Incidents | June 30, 2025, Monday // 13:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria