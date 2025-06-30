Two Firefighters Killed in Sniper Ambush While Battling Wildfire in the US

Two firefighters lost their lives and a third was wounded during a deadly ambush while responding to a brush fire near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, officials confirmed Sunday. The injured firefighter underwent surgery and was reported stable later that evening at a local hospital.

Authorities say the blaze, which had scorched roughly 20 acres without damaging any structures, was intentionally set as part of a planned attack. Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris described how first responders faced active sniper fire upon arriving at the scene on Canfield Mountain. A shelter-in-place order had been issued for the area but was lifted after law enforcement secured the location.

During the search, a man was found dead on the mountain alongside a firearm. Investigators believe he was the sole shooter involved in the assault, although details on possible accomplices remain unclear. Approximately 300 law enforcement personnel from local, state, and federal agencies responded to the incident.

Sheriff Norris characterized the shooter as using high-powered rifles, likely modern sporting rifles, and highlighted the challenging conditions faced by responders. Helicopters equipped with heat-seeking technology struggled to pinpoint the suspect amid heavy smoke from the wildfire and the presence of civilians ordered to shelter on the mountain.

To ensure safety and operational efficiency, authorities implemented a no-fly zone over the area, restricting drone flights that could interfere with firefighting and law enforcement efforts.

The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department confirmed the deaths of two of its members and arranged for their transfer to Spokane, Washington. Kootenai Health reported that three individuals were hospitalized, two of whom were deceased upon arrival.

Governor Brad Little expressed deep sorrow over the attack, calling it a "heinous direct assault" on firefighters and urged Idahoans to keep the families and responders in their thoughts. He also asked the public to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to manage the unfolding situation safely.

Coeur d’Alene lies near the Idaho-Washington border, approximately 30 miles from Spokane, where many of the firefighting resources and medical facilities are located. The FBI has dispatched teams to support tactical and operational efforts in the investigation.

