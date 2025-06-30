Bulgaria's Borissov: Radev Is Strategically Poised to Capture 'Revival' Voters Amid Eurozone Turmoil

Politics | June 30, 2025, Monday // 09:06
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Borissov: Radev Is Strategically Poised to Capture 'Revival' Voters Amid Eurozone Turmoil

GERB leader Boyko Borissov addressed the current political tensions around Bulgaria’s upcoming eurozone accession, describing the protests and resistance as a final effort to derail the process. Speaking at the General Assembly of GERB’s Youth Organization in Sofia, Borissov emphasized the critical nature of the coming week and the pressure facing his party.

We have one week left. There will be tents, protests - that’s already clear,” he said. “Unfortunately, we’ve been left too much on our own. It’s not by chance that the protests are taking place in front of our headquarters. But I believe the entire democratic community is now quietly rooting for us. They know GERB endured four years of relentless attacks, and without GERB, there would be no eurozone accession. They know that, and now - right before the final step - they’re being thrown into chaos, and not by outside forces, but by their own internal conflicts.

Borissov also turned his attention to President Rumen Radev, describing him as a strategic political operator. In his view, Radev is positioning himself to absorb the electorate of the pro-Russian “Revival” party.

He’s a very skilled player,Borissov said. “He’s tested parties before - TISP, Stefan Yanev, WCC, DB - I might have the order wrong, but that doesn’t matter. When one doesn’t work out, he moves on to the next. I’m honestly surprised by Kostadinov. He’s not a fool. Can’t he see that by acting on Radev’s agenda regarding the eurozone, he’s actually handing over his electorate? Radev is playing with fire - his own and someone else’s - and enjoying the heat.

The GERB leader expressed skepticism about the anti-euro camp’s true intentions. According to him, both “Revival” and Radev have no genuine plan to preserve the Bulgarian lev.

They never actually say they’ll keep the lev. Why would they?Borissov asked rhetorically. “They think the world will shift in a new direction, and if things fall apart, they’ll be sitting by the sea, eating yogurt from a spoon. But that vision isn’t going to come true.

He concluded by mapping the current political divide, placing Radev, “Revival,” “Greatness,” and MECH on one side. On the other, he said, is GERB and its allies. Borissov underlined the importance of keeping the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS-Peevski) within their camp.

If DPS crosses over, the conflict will escalate further,” he warned.

