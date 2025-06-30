'Town of the Leva' Tent Camp in Sofia Becomes Symbol of Bulgarian Resistance to Euro Adoption

A new protest tent camp has taken shape in front of the Presidency in Sofia, marking the latest escalation by opponents of Bulgaria’s planned adoption of the euro. Dubbed the “Town of the Leva,” the encampment was erected on Sunday by demonstrators demanding a national referendum on the euro and opposing the scheduled transition to the common European currency on January 1, 2026.

The organizers - closely linked to the pro-Russian party Revival - include former BSP MP Strahil Angelov and Nedyalko Nedyalkov, ex-owner of the tabloid site “PIK” They have vowed to hold protests every evening until July 8, the day when the EU’s ECOFIN Council is expected to cast its final vote on Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone.

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev took to Facebook to stress that the municipality had only approved gatherings in front of the Bulgarian National Bank for that period - and strictly “without blocking traffic or setting up tents.” He noted that the erection of a tent camp was not coordinated with city authorities and urged organizers to abide by the law, avoid disrupting the urban environment, and not block the city center. The area around the EU building in Sofia is also under heightened security after previous acts of vandalism linked to Vazrazhdane.

The situation unfolded after President Rumen Radev’s recent attempt to push for a referendum on the euro was thwarted in parliament by Speaker Natalia Kiselova, who refused to bring the proposal to a vote. Radev subsequently appealed to the Constitutional Court, which rejected his claim. That rejection has fueled continued unrest and calls for a national vote on the issue.

In parallel, the protest has gained a European dimension. The camp has drawn visitors and speakers from parties across Central and Eastern Europe - including representatives from Alternative for Germany (AfD), and politicians from Lithuania, Romania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. Among them was Borislav Gamanov, the first Bulgarian-born MP in the German Bundestag from the AfD, who called on Bulgarians to resist the euro as a symbol of defending their national sovereignty.

“The one who controls the money controls everything,” said a Czech delegate with dramatic flair, encapsulating the mood in the camp, Radio Free Europe reports. The AfD has pledged to vote against Bulgaria’s eurozone accession - not a move likely to shift the final outcome, but a symbolic show of alignment.

Revival leader Kostadin Kostadinov used the international presence to proclaim the protest part of a wider European resistance to Brussels. Meanwhile, the party filed a motion of no confidence against the government over what it calls failed fiscal policy, accusing the cabinet of distorting budget data and deepening financial instability.

MP Petar Petrov from Revival claimed that Bulgaria's fiscal reserve at the beginning of March stood at just 1.5 billion leva - barely enough, in his words, to keep the government afloat for a week. The party also accused the administration of not publishing up-to-date budget figures, something Petrov emphasized with indignation.

Nedyalkov, speaking for the Citizens' Committee for the Protection of the Lev, declared that the tent camp would remain until the government resigns or until July 8 - whichever comes first.

While the protest’s legality is disputed, with the municipality stating it was not properly authorized, the demonstrators remain firmly in place. As Terziev remarked, ensuring public order is now largely the responsibility of the protesters themselves.

Despite ongoing tensions with Revival, the MECH party announced it would support the no-confidence motion. Party leader Radostin Vassilev said they were acting on principle, “despite the insults” exchanged with Kostadinov - a familiar political dynamic in Bulgaria.

Sources: