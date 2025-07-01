Temperatures Soar to 37°C Across Bulgaria, with Rain Possible in the East

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 30, 2025, Monday // 08:48
Bulgaria: Temperatures Soar to 37°C Across Bulgaria, with Rain Possible in the East Photo: Stella Ivanova

On Monday, June 30, Bulgaria will see mostly sunny weather across much of the country, though conditions will vary slightly by region. In Eastern Bulgaria, cumulus clouds are expected to build in the afternoon, potentially bringing brief showers. Winds will be light and coming from the northwest.

Temperatures across the country will be summerlike, with daytime highs ranging from 30 to 37 degrees Celsius. In the capital, Sofia, the thermometer will peak around 30 degrees.

Along the Black Sea coast, cloud cover will be more pronounced, particularly in the afternoon. Some areas may experience short rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. The wind will also be from the northwest. The maximum air temperature is forecast to reach 28 degrees. Sea water will remain warm, around 25 degrees Celsius, with waves expected at a height of about 2 points on the Beaufort scale.

In the mountainous regions, conditions will remain clear and sunny for most of the day. A moderate wind from the northwest will be felt at higher altitudes. Temperatures in the mountains will be cooler, reaching around 22 degrees at 1,200 meters elevation, and about 14 degrees at 2,000 meters.

