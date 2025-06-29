Disqualified After Victory: Bulgaria's Nikola Tsolov Loses Austrian GP Win Over Technical Breach (UPDATED)
Update: The Speaker of the Bulgarian National Assembly, Natalia Kiselova, extended her congratulations to Nikola Tsolov for what appeared to be a commanding victory in the Austrian Grand Prix, part of the sixth round of the 2025 Formula 3 season. Her message, announced by the parliamentary press center, came shortly after Tsolov crossed the finish line first.
However, the celebration was cut short. Later in the day, Tsolov was disqualified from the race following a violation of the technical regulations, as reported by BTA. The Campos Racing driver, who had significantly closed the gap to championship leader Rafael Camara with his result, saw his points erased due to a rules infraction.
According to an official Formula 3 statement, car number 12 - driven by Tsolov - was called before the stewards after the race based on a technical delegate's report. The inspection revealed that a floor plate on the car did not comply with the specifications outlined in Article 3.2.2 of the Technical Regulations.
As a result of the disqualification, all other drivers were moved up one position in the final standings. Norwegian Martinius Stenshorn was declared the winner in Spielberg, while Brazilian Rafael Camara was promoted to fifth place, earning 10 points and extending his lead over Tsolov to 28 points. Tsolov, now without the points from Austria, dropped to third in the championship standings, trailing German Tim Tramnitz by four points.
Original post: Bulgaria's Nikola Tsolov secured his third victory of the Formula 3 season with a commanding performance at the Austrian Grand Prix. Racing for Campos Racing, the Bulgarian driver started from pole position after topping the qualifying session and maintained control throughout the race at the Red Bull Ring, finishing the 26-lap contest in 36 minutes and 40.308 seconds.
Martinius Stenshorne of Norway, representing Hitech TGR, crossed the line second, trailing Tsolov by 6.646 seconds. Germany’s Tim Tramnitz, driving for MP Motorsport, completed the podium, finishing 8.721 seconds behind the race winner.
Championship leader Rafael Camara of Brazil, who races for Trident, began the race from seventh on the grid. He initially made progress and climbed to second place, but his pace faded as the laps went on, and he eventually dropped back to finish sixth.
This latest triumph brings Tsolov’s points tally to 114, narrowing the gap to Camara, who leads the standings with 115. Tramnitz, after his third-place finish, remains third overall with 90 points, putting him 25 behind Camara with four races left in the season.
The championship continues next weekend with the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, scheduled from July 4 to 6, marking the seventh round of the calendar.
