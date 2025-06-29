Mass Protests in Tel Aviv Demand Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Release

World | June 29, 2025, Sunday // 13:01
Bulgaria: Mass Protests in Tel Aviv Demand Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Release

Thousands gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening, voicing calls for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt the ongoing conflict in Gaza and push for the release of hostages held by Hamas, according to DPA reports. Demonstrators demanded an end to the war that has gripped the region since last October.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump suggested on Friday that a ceasefire in Gaza could be possible "as early as next week." However, Israeli officials tempered expectations, cautioning against anticipating a swift resolution, as reported by DPA.

In a separate development, the Israeli military announced it had killed Kham al-Issa, a senior Hamas military leader, in an airstrike within the Gaza Strip. Al-Issa, one of the founding figures of Hamas and a key strategist behind the October 7, 2023, cross-border attack on Israel, played a critical role in the militant group's military wing. This surprise assault triggered the war that has since devastated the region.

Israeli sources attribute approximately 1,200 deaths and 251 hostages taken to this attack. On the Palestinian side, the Hamas health ministry reports that Israeli retaliatory strikes have resulted in over 56,400 Palestinian deaths within Gaza.

The Israeli army highlighted that al-Issa was among the last remaining top commanders in Hamas’s military structure within the coastal enclave, serving most recently as chief of staff overseeing combat and administrative support units, according to DPA.

The October 7 attack by Hamas marked the beginning of the ongoing Gaza conflict, leaving deep scars on both Israeli and Palestinian communities, with casualty figures reflecting the intense and prolonged nature of the hostilities.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Gaza, Israel, protest

Related Articles:

From Chanting to Chaos: Serbia’s Capital Rocked by Anti-Government Rally

What began as a peaceful demonstration on Belgrade’s Slavija Square against the government of President Aleksandar Vucic escalated into a confrontation between police and protesters

World » Southeast Europe | June 29, 2025, Sunday // 11:38

Bulgaria: Anti-Euro Protests Intensify as Sofia Faces 10-Day Blockade

Supporters of the "Revival" party launched a new protest against Bulgaria’s planned adoption of the euro, setting up a tent camp in central Sofia that is expected to remain in place until July 8

Politics | June 29, 2025, Sunday // 10:30

Anti-Euro Protest in Sofia: 'Town of the Lev' Camp Planned Ahead of EU Vote

A protest against Bulgaria’s planned eurozone accession is set to begin this evening at 6 p.m. in the area known as the “triangle of power” in central Sofia - between the National Assembly, the Council of Ministers, and the Presidency.

Politics | June 28, 2025, Saturday // 11:20

Bulgarians Protest in Brussels Against Eurozone Accession and Corruption (PHOTOS & VIDEOS)

In Brussels, several hundred Bulgarians gathered in protest, answering the call of the “Greatness” party, which organized a demonstration against Bulgaria’s planned eurozone accession and against corruption in the country

Politics | June 28, 2025, Saturday // 10:13

Israeli Attacks at Gaza Aid Sites Kill Nearly 550 Palestinians in One Month

In the past month, nearly 550 Palestinians have lost their lives while attempting to access humanitarian aid in Gaza

World | June 27, 2025, Friday // 12:09

Young Doctors Stage New Protests Across Bulgaria Over Pay and Conditions

Young doctors and medical professionals in Bulgaria have launched a new wave of protests

Society » Health | June 27, 2025, Friday // 10:15
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Ukrainian F-16 Pilot Perishes in Night of Heavy Russian Missile and Drone Strikes

A Ukrainian F-16 pilot, Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustymenko, lost his life during a massive overnight air attack by Russian forces on June 29

World » Ukraine | June 29, 2025, Sunday // 12:15

100,000 Hungarians In Open Defiance of Orban, Budapest Pride Marks Historic Rally

An estimated 100,000 people filled the streets of Budapest on Saturday, marching in open defiance of a ban imposed by Hungary's right-wing government

World » EU | June 29, 2025, Sunday // 11:52

From Chanting to Chaos: Serbia’s Capital Rocked by Anti-Government Rally

What began as a peaceful demonstration on Belgrade’s Slavija Square against the government of President Aleksandar Vucic escalated into a confrontation between police and protesters

World » Southeast Europe | June 29, 2025, Sunday // 11:38

Bulgarian Vladislav Mladenov Killed in Action in Ukraine

Vladislav Mladenov, a Bulgarian citizen and former army sergeant, has died while fighting on the front lines in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | June 28, 2025, Saturday // 15:55

Russian Drone Strike on Odesa Kills Married Couple, Injures 14 Including Children

A deadly overnight drone attack by Russian forces on the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa has left two civilians dead and at least 14 others wounded

World » Ukraine | June 28, 2025, Saturday // 10:21

Russia Occupies One of Europe's Largest Lithium Deposits

Russian forces have taken control of the village of Shevchenko in Donetsk Oblast

World » Ukraine | June 27, 2025, Friday // 16:22
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria