Mass Protests in Tel Aviv Demand Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Release

Thousands gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening, voicing calls for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt the ongoing conflict in Gaza and push for the release of hostages held by Hamas, according to DPA reports. Demonstrators demanded an end to the war that has gripped the region since last October.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump suggested on Friday that a ceasefire in Gaza could be possible "as early as next week." However, Israeli officials tempered expectations, cautioning against anticipating a swift resolution, as reported by DPA.

In a separate development, the Israeli military announced it had killed Kham al-Issa, a senior Hamas military leader, in an airstrike within the Gaza Strip. Al-Issa, one of the founding figures of Hamas and a key strategist behind the October 7, 2023, cross-border attack on Israel, played a critical role in the militant group's military wing. This surprise assault triggered the war that has since devastated the region.

Israeli sources attribute approximately 1,200 deaths and 251 hostages taken to this attack. On the Palestinian side, the Hamas health ministry reports that Israeli retaliatory strikes have resulted in over 56,400 Palestinian deaths within Gaza.

The Israeli army highlighted that al-Issa was among the last remaining top commanders in Hamas’s military structure within the coastal enclave, serving most recently as chief of staff overseeing combat and administrative support units, according to DPA.

The October 7 attack by Hamas marked the beginning of the ongoing Gaza conflict, leaving deep scars on both Israeli and Palestinian communities, with casualty figures reflecting the intense and prolonged nature of the hostilities.