Bulgaria Sees Fuel Price Increase and Wide Food Price Gaps

Society | June 29, 2025, Sunday // 12:33
Fuel prices in Bulgaria have risen by roughly 3.4 to 4.2 percent within just one month, according to recent checks at various gas stations nationwide, BNT reported. The price of the widely used A-95 gasoline increased most recently on Tuesday and currently stands at 2.44 leva per liter. Diesel has become notably more expensive as well, now priced at 2.46 leva per liter - 10 stotinki higher than it was at the start of the month.

In contrast, wholesale food prices have remained relatively stable over the past week, with changes of less than one percent either up or down, according to data from the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets. Despite this overall steadiness, a striking disparity exists in retail food prices across different Bulgarian cities.

For instance, the cost of yellow cheese labeled as "Vitosha" varies drastically: in Sofia, it approaches 29 leva per kilogram, whereas in Blagoevgrad it is just above 12 leva. Similarly, cow's cheese shows a wide price gap, sold for nearly 7 leva per kilogram in Dobrich and over 19 leva in Silistra.

Meat prices also exhibit considerable differences depending on the region. Frozen chicken in Veliko Tarnovo is priced at 6.60 leva per kilogram, while in Plovdiv it is significantly higher at 9 leva. Minced meat, a blend of pork and beef, is cheapest in Dobrich and the most expensive in Silistra, with the price difference doubling between these cities.

Earlier this week, the National Revenue Agency flagged unjustified retail price hikes in 25 Bulgarian cities, with Veliko Tarnovo experiencing the most pronounced increases.

