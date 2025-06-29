Bulgaria: The Price Hysteria Will Continue Amid Eurozone Countdown
As Bulgaria moves into the summer season, the tempo of political developments remains high
Fuel prices in Bulgaria have risen by roughly 3.4 to 4.2 percent within just one month, according to recent checks at various gas stations nationwide, BNT reported. The price of the widely used A-95 gasoline increased most recently on Tuesday and currently stands at 2.44 leva per liter. Diesel has become notably more expensive as well, now priced at 2.46 leva per liter - 10 stotinki higher than it was at the start of the month.
In contrast, wholesale food prices have remained relatively stable over the past week, with changes of less than one percent either up or down, according to data from the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets. Despite this overall steadiness, a striking disparity exists in retail food prices across different Bulgarian cities.
For instance, the cost of yellow cheese labeled as "Vitosha" varies drastically: in Sofia, it approaches 29 leva per kilogram, whereas in Blagoevgrad it is just above 12 leva. Similarly, cow's cheese shows a wide price gap, sold for nearly 7 leva per kilogram in Dobrich and over 19 leva in Silistra.
Meat prices also exhibit considerable differences depending on the region. Frozen chicken in Veliko Tarnovo is priced at 6.60 leva per kilogram, while in Plovdiv it is significantly higher at 9 leva. Minced meat, a blend of pork and beef, is cheapest in Dobrich and the most expensive in Silistra, with the price difference doubling between these cities.
Earlier this week, the National Revenue Agency flagged unjustified retail price hikes in 25 Bulgarian cities, with Veliko Tarnovo experiencing the most pronounced increases.
With Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone now officially scheduled for January 1, 2026, following unanimous approvals by both the Eurogroup on June 19 and ECOFIN on June 20, disinformation and conspiracy theories about the euro are once again spreading
Bulgaria has now reached the price levels of Western European countries, while its citizens continue to earn salaries that are significantly lower
