A Ukrainian F-16 pilot, Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustymenko, lost his life during a massive overnight air attack by Russian forces on June 29, the Air Force reported. Born in 1993, Ustymenko was flying a U.S.-made F-16 fighter jet and was credited with shooting down seven aerial targets before his aircraft was critically damaged.

Russia launched an extensive missile and drone strike on Ukraine in the early hours of June 29, deploying over 500 aerial assets including a variety of missiles and attack drones, according to Ukrainian military sources. During the intense defense, Ustymenko's jet was hit while he engaged the final target. Despite the damage, he attempted to steer his plane away from populated areas, but was unable to eject before the aircraft crashed. The Air Force honored him as a hero who sacrificed himself to protect civilians.

This attack reflects the growing intensity of Russian air campaigns targeting Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. President Volodymyr Zelensky highlighted that over 2,700 Shahed-type drones have been deployed by Russia since the war escalated, with approximately 9.5% of those launched in June alone. Kyiv, despite strong Western air defenses, has suffered deadly strikes, including a June 17 attack that killed 30 people.

Ustymenko's death follows a previous loss in August 2024 when another Ukrainian F-16 pilot, Oleksii Mes, died after his jet crashed during a Russian combined missile and air assault. Ukrainian authorities are still investigating the circumstances of that earlier incident, considering possibilities ranging from pilot error to friendly fire.

Ukraine began receiving its F-16 jets in the summer of 2024. These aircraft and their pilots have since been engaged in high-risk defensive operations, particularly intercepting numerous Shahed drones, which have been a persistent threat.

In response to the latest loss, President Zelensky ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances of Ustymenko’s death. In a Telegram statement, Zelensky noted the severity of the attack, reporting that almost all night long Ukrainian skies were filled with 477 drones - mostly Iranian-made Shaheds - and 60 missiles of various types. He condemned the targeting of civilian infrastructure, such as a residential building in Smila, where a child was injured. Zelensky expressed condolences to Ustymenko’s family and comrades, praising the bravery of Ukrainian pilots defending the country’s airspace.

The president also shared statistics about ongoing Russian aerial attacks, noting that within seven days, the enemy launched 114 missiles, over 1,270 drones, and nearly 1,100 UAVs. The continuous pressure on Ukraine’s air defenses underscores the crucial role of skilled pilots like Ustymenko.

The Ukrainian Air Force emphasized the dangerous nature of their pilots' work, whether conducting ground strikes or intercepting incoming attacks. The F-16 fleet plays a vital role in countering the frequent incursions of Shahed-type drones, a task Ustymenko performed with notable skill before his tragic death.