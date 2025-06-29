100,000 Hungarians In Open Defiance of Orban, Budapest Pride Marks Historic Rally

An estimated 100,000 people filled the streets of Budapest on Saturday, marching in open defiance of a ban imposed by Hungary's right-wing government. The 30th annual Budapest Pride, outlawed earlier this year, became a powerful demonstration against Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his administration’s crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights and civil liberties.

Despite threats of fines and police intervention, marchers gathered at City Hall and made their way through central Budapest, eventually crossing the Elizabeth Bridge. The government had banned such events under a March law targeting what it described as the promotion of homosexuality to minors. However, organizers refused to cancel the event, instead staging it as a municipal celebration with the support of Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony.

Record-breaking crowd gathers for Budapest Pride after Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, attempted to ban it and threatened legal repercussions. pic.twitter.com/oRxuASRxgb — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 28, 2025

Police rerouted the march to avoid confrontations with far-right demonstrators, particularly those gathered at Liberty Bridge, which was initially meant to be part of the Pride route. The adjustment did little to diminish the energy of the event, as thousands waved rainbow flags, danced to music, and carried signs denouncing the Orban government.

Participants described a mix of joy and urgency. Blanka Molnar, attending her first Pride, said the turnout was deeply moving and underscored how critical it has become for ordinary Hungarians to resist repressive measures. "This is about more than LGBTQ+ rights," she said. "It's about our right to be seen, to be together, and to resist oppression."

Under the recently passed law, being caught attending an event deemed to promote homosexuality to minors can result in fines of up to 200,000 forints (roughly 6). Additional surveillance cameras were installed in the city ahead of the march, and facial recognition technology was reportedly deployed to identify participants. Justice Minister Judit Varga warned the mayor that organizing the event could be punishable by up to a year in prison.

The "illegal" Budapest Pride March 2025 pic.twitter.com/SkCfRR9Neg — Bastian Brauns (@BastianBrauns) June 28, 2025

Despite this, Karacsony joined the parade and delivered a rousing speech at its conclusion. "Good evening, Pride, good evening, love," he said, addressing the crowd at the University of Technology and Economics. He described the event as a celebration of freedom on a day that coincides with Hungary's remembrance of the Soviet withdrawal. "We don't need Putin's disciples to take their place," he added, referring to the current government.

Karacsony emphasized that freedom must be universal, rooted in dignity and equality for all. He called Budapest a city of diversity and pledged to continue standing with all marginalized groups, including NGOs, independent media, and Ukraine. His message: Hungary belongs to Europe and the values of democracy.

The massive turnout at Budapest Pride was interpreted as a serious blow to Orban, whose political dominance is waning amid growing support for a new opposition movement. The sight of tens of thousands ignoring a government ban demonstrated a groundswell of resistance not only to LGBTQ+ repression, but to a broader erosion of democratic norms.

For many marchers, the event symbolized a larger political struggle. Zsofia Szeker, another participant, noted that the sheer size of the crowd sent a clear message. "If enough people take to the streets, change becomes possible," she said.

Opposition politicians took part as well, including Klara Dobrev of the Democratic Coalition, who addressed a side event organized by the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats. She hailed those attending Pride as courageous and accused Orban's government of fear-mongering and suppression. "They can no longer scare us," she said.

European political allies echoed those sentiments. S&D President Iratxe Garcia Perez and Vice President Ana Catarina Mendes joined the march and spoke of standing up for European values not just in Brussels, but on the ground in Hungary.

As the parade concluded, organizers reflected on the significance of the moment. This year’s Budapest Pride was not just a celebration of 30 years of LGBTQ+ activism. It became a show of resilience, an act of defiance, and a call to action for a more inclusive Hungary. Though threats remain, the event reinforced a message shared by many in the crowd: Hungary’s democratic spirit is not so easily silenced.

