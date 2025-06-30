Panther in Shumen, Bulgaria May Have Migrated from Hungary, Say Experts

The temporary restrictions in Bulgaria’s Shumen Plateau Nature Park, imposed after a wild animal was reportedly spotted on June 19, are being lifted. The alert was triggered by a phone-recorded video showing what appeared to be a large feline, initially suspected to be a black panther. However, after a week of intensive fieldwork, specialists found no concrete evidence of the animal's continued presence in the area.

Georgi Krastev, director of the Central Balkan National Park, explained that despite days of surveillance, the teams had neither seen the animal nor discovered any recent traces such as footprints or images from camera traps. According to him, the predator does not exhibit behavior typical of a creature settled in one location. Its movements appear erratic and unpredictable, which makes tracking it particularly difficult.

Krastev noted that due to the lack of any definitive proof - no tracks, no consistent sightings - it cannot be assumed that the animal was bred or released in Shumen or any nearby settlements in Northeastern Bulgaria. He pointed to earlier similar cases in Hungary and Serbia in 2021, suggesting that this animal could have migrated from those regions. While this remains only a theory, it is a possibility authorities are considering.

Even though the official restrictions are lifted, monitoring of the area will continue. Krastev emphasized that staff from the Shumen Plateau Nature Park and the Forest Reserve will remain vigilant. All capture equipment will be left in place for now, in case further sightings are reported.

As a precaution, signs will be posted throughout the park warning visitors that a predator may be present. Access to forested areas is once again allowed, but it comes with a clear warning: enter at your own risk. Officials advise that any excursions be done during daylight hours, preferably in small groups or with at least one other person.

In the event that the animal is seen again, people are urged to remain calm - no loud noises, no sudden movements. The recommended response is to slowly and quietly move away from the area. If it is safe to do so, taking a photo may help the authorities, but safety must remain the top priority.