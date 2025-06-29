From Chanting to Chaos: Serbia’s Capital Rocked by Anti-Government Rally

Bulgaria: From Chanting to Chaos: Serbia’s Capital Rocked by Anti-Government Rally

What began as a peaceful demonstration on Belgrade’s Slavija Square against the government of President Aleksandar Vucic escalated into a confrontation between police and protesters on Friday evening. As demonstrators attempted to move toward Pioneer Park and the Serbian Parliament, clashes broke out, prompting police intervention. Tear gas was deployed, and several people were arrested as the situation spiraled.

Among those involved in the unrest were individuals wearing masks and hoods. It remains unclear whether they were part of the protest or acting as provocateurs. These masked men were reportedly the first to clash with police forces.

Officers from the gendarmerie issued warnings via loudspeaker, urging the crowd to disperse and announcing that force would be used if necessary. Protesters who had gathered along King Alexander Boulevard in front of the Constitutional Court responded by forming a human chain, linking hands in a show of nonviolent resistance. Others in the crowd threw smoke bombs as the standoff grew more intense.

Despite the earlier unrest, the situation later settled. Demonstrators continued to occupy the stretch between the Constitutional Court and the Faculty of Law, shouting chants directed at the police, including calls to “Lower your shields.

Meanwhile, the Association of Independent Electronic Media (ANEM) condemned the authorities’ treatment of journalists covering the Vidovdan protest. According to ANEM, numerous media crews were denied access to the area surrounding the National Assembly, where significant parts of the protest were unfolding. The organization described this restriction as unacceptable interference with press freedom.

Parliament Speaker Ana Brnabic responded sharply to the events. She accused the protesting students of calling for a civil war. In a post on social media platform X, Brnabic claimed the protest did not conclude with patriotic slogans, but instead with a “horrific call to destroy Serbia” - describing the moment as an “open call to civil war.” She urged citizens to take note of what had been said.

The protest took place on Vidovdan, a date charged with historical and symbolic weight in Serbian national consciousness.

