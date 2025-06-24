Today is Petrovden (St. Peter’s Day) - A Summer Feast of Saints, Apples, and Artisans in Bulgaria

On June 29, the Orthodox Church marks the feast of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul, two of the most important figures in early Christianity. The day is shared by both saints, whose lives and missions are chronicled primarily in the "Acts of the Apostles" and the New Testament. Apostle Peter’s story also appears in the Gospels, where he plays a central role.

Originally named Simon, Peter was a fisherman from Bethsaida in Galilee. His brother Andrew, also a fisherman, was the first to follow Jesus and later introduced Simon to Him. Christ gave Simon the name Peter - from the Greek "petros," meaning "rock" - symbolizing the steadfastness of his future faith. Among the apostles, Peter was one of the closest to Jesus. During the Savior’s arrest and trial, Peter followed Him but later denied knowing Him three times, as Christ had foretold. When the rooster crowed, Peter remembered the warning and wept in remorse.

After Christ’s resurrection, Peter was the first of the apostles to whom He appeared, restoring Peter’s role and mission. He later became a prominent teacher of the Jews and traveled extensively, preaching across Judea, Samaria, Antioch, and even as far as Britain, Egypt, and Corinth. His final destination was Rome, where, during the reign of Emperor Nero, he was arrested. On June 29, around 67 AD, Peter was crucified. Out of humility, he requested to be crucified upside down, believing himself unworthy of dying in the same manner as Jesus.

The Apostle Paul, in contrast, did not know Christ during His lifetime. Born in Asia Minor, Paul was a Pharisee who actively persecuted Christians. However, on the road to Damascus, he experienced a dramatic vision - hearing the voice of God and losing his sight. This moment transformed him. After regaining his vision and being baptized, Paul devoted his life to spreading Christianity. Known as the "Apostle to the Gentiles," he preached in various regions: Antioch, Galatia, Ephesus, Macedonia, Athens, Spain, and others. Like Peter, he was martyred in Rome on June 29, 67 AD. Fourteen of his epistles, preserved in the New Testament, address early Christian communities and lay the foundations for church doctrine.

In Bulgarian folk traditions, June 29 - known as Petrovden (St. Peter’s Day) - has additional significance. The day is associated with divine protection from natural disasters such as fire, thunder, and hail. In some areas, a separate day is observed on June 30 in honor of Paul, often linked to the destructive force of fire. St. Peter’s Day also follows a fasting period - the so-called Peter’s Fast - which ends on this day. The traditional breaking of the fast is with dishes that include a young chicken, fresh cheese, banitsa, ritual bread, and the season’s first apples, known as “petrovki.”

The celebration coincides with the beginning of the harvest season, and in some places, work continues on the holiday but is typically done only during the morning hours. Symbolically, the rooster is closely tied to Peter, representing both his moment of denial and his redemption.

The holiday is not only religious but deeply rooted in local customs and the national calendar. It is also marked as a day celebrating artisans and craftspeople across Bulgaria. Many Bulgarians celebrate their name day today. Names associated with the holiday include Peter, Petya, Petrana, Penka, Pencho, Pavel, Pavlin, Pavlina, Polina, Patricia, Kamen, and Preslava. The name Peter, in particular, derives from Greek and means “rock” or “stone.” Tradition holds that St. Peter holds the keys to Heaven, a symbolic role that further elevates his place in Christian belief.

Across the country, tables are set with seasonal and symbolic foods, and the day is celebrated both in churches and in family gatherings. It is one of the most honored summer feast days, both for its religious importance and its deep cultural resonance in Bulgarian life.