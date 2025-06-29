Bulgaria: Anti-Euro Protests Intensify as Sofia Faces 10-Day Blockade

Supporters of the "Revival" party launched a new protest against Bulgaria’s planned adoption of the euro, setting up a tent camp in central Sofia that is expected to remain in place until July 8. This is the day when the Council of the EU’s ECOFIN formation is due to vote on the final steps required for Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone. The demonstration, joined by the parties MECH and "Greatness," transformed into what organizers are calling "The Town of Leva," with a stage erected outside the National Assembly building bearing the slogan: “The battle for the lev is the last battle for Bulgaria.”

Participants waved Bulgarian flags, including the historic Samara flag, and flags bearing the logo of the Revival party. The protest was marked by speeches from party leader Kostadin Kostadinov, who accused Bulgarian authorities of betraying the nation’s sovereignty. According to him, the refusal to hold a public referendum on the euro constitutes a violation of democratic rights. “We will do to the eurozone what they are doing to the lev. This is a foreign financial occupation. Our budget will be controlled by the European Central Bank,” Kostadinov said, describing the move as "treason" and comparing it to Bulgaria’s submission during the Ottoman era.

The protest also prompted significant disruptions in the city center. From June 28 to July 8, traffic and parking have been restricted in several key streets - Racho Dimchev, William Gladstone (between Racho Dimchev and Petko Slaveykov Square), and Khan Krum (between William Gladstone and Georgi Rakovski). Entry for vehicles is also blocked along segments of Georgi Rakovski Street between Graf Ignatiev and Patriarch Evtimiy Blvd. Police are making case-by-case exceptions for protest-related transport and public services. A strong police presence has been deployed.

Demonstrators organized a march that extended beyond the triangle of power - home to the National Assembly, the Presidency, and the Council of Ministers - to other parts of the city. One key demand voiced during the march was the removal of the Ukrainian flag from Sofia Municipality’s facade, where it is displayed alongside the Bulgarian and EU flags. Protesters clashed with police while trying to approach the entrance of the municipal building. Law enforcement used pepper spray to prevent them from breaking through the cordon. Later, demonstrators moved to the European Commission’s representation in Sofia, attempting another push past security forces stationed there. Tensions remained high but under control throughout.

The protest has also spread beyond the capital, with related events held in Arbanassi, Blagoevgrad, Varna, Sliven, and Yambol. Among those seen at the Sofia protest was journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva, standing alongside Kostadinov. Gaytandzhieva gained media attention after journalist Christo Grozev alleged she had cooperated with the Russian GRU, specifically with Unit 29155 known for covert operations. The allegations stemmed from an investigative report co-authored by Grozev, Roman Dobrokhotov, and Michael Weiss. Gaytandzhieva has rejected the accusations and announced her intention to sue. Also present was Valentin Kardamski, a former media advisor to the Bulgarian Socialist Party.

The protest was organized by a civic group known as the “Civil Committee for Preservation of the Lev,” which maintains close ties to Revival. In June, Bulgaria received formal approval from both the European Commission and the ECB to adopt the euro on January 1, 2026. The final decision now rests with the EU’s ECOFIN Council, with a vote scheduled for July 8, following an earlier vote that same day in the European Parliament. The EP Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs and the Subcommittee on Taxation already endorsed Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone.

The protest has triggered significant public backlash. Soon after the Sofia Municipality announced the 10-day traffic restrictions, a counter-petition appeared online under the title "Against the blocking of the center of Sofia for 10 days due to a party protest." The petition argues that the decision to allow the prolonged blockade amounts to civil harassment, comparing it unfavorably to even the largest cultural or sporting events held in the capital. Signatories demand that the National Assembly reverse the permission for the blockade and explain why a political party was allowed to take over central Sofia.

The petition warns that such measures are disproportionately affecting residents’ access to homes and workplaces, inconveniencing visitors, and paralyzing one of the capital's busiest districts. The document voices concern over the organizers' record, noting that previous incidents of vandalism by Revival members - such as the February attack on the EC office with paint and broken glass - have gone unpunished. Although the Chief Prosecutor has requested the lifting of parliamentary immunity for four Revival MPs suspected of participating in the vandalism, GERB’s refusal to back the request has prevented any disciplinary action.

The petition’s authors question how future escalations will be prevented, and how long this form of political occupation will be tolerated. “Is the next step a 20-day blockade? A month? How far will this go?” they ask, warning that Sofia’s public space is being used as a political stage at the expense of everyday citizens.

Background:

Bulgaria’s path toward euro adoption has been laid out since the country’s EU accession treaty, ratified in 2006. The National Plan for Euro Introduction was adopted in 2022, after Bulgaria entered ERM II in 2020. Earlier this year, the parliament approved legislation related to the Bulgarian National Bank and the replacement of the lev with the euro. Despite these formal steps, public debate and political resistance continue to grow as the deadline approaches.

