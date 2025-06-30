Bulgaria: The Price Hysteria Will Continue Amid Eurozone Countdown
Vladislav Mladenov, a Bulgarian citizen and former army sergeant, has died while fighting on the front lines in Ukraine, OFFNews reported. Originally from the town of Dupnitsa, Mladenov had a military background, having served in Bulgaria’s 61st Stryam Mechanized Brigade. He departed for Ukraine in mid-January 2025, where he joined the ranks of the foreign legion as a volunteer.
His death was confirmed by the official page of the Ukrainian volunteer memorial on social media, although the exact date of his passing remains unclear. It is believed he was killed in combat around June 25.
"Please Help us Honor Him so that He Is Not Forgotten.
Our Beloved Bulgarian Brother Vladislav Tsvetanov Mladenov, who had been serving in Ukraine as a Volunteer succumbed on the Battlefield.
Honor, Glory and Gratitude To Our Brother."
Mladenov was 50 years old. He had previously left military service more than a decade ago and led a private life. Described by former colleagues as quiet and without enemies, he had no record of controversy. He leaves behind a former wife and two daughters.
According to reports from the "Podbalkanski novinar" publication, a fellow Bulgarian volunteer currently in Ukraine is trying to contact Mladenov’s family to ensure his remains can be brought back to Bulgaria for burial.
Novinite expresses condolences to the family and friends of Vladislav Mladenov for his sacrifice and loss on the front in Ukraine.
