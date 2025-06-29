Bulgarian Village Ends Years-Long Water Crisis with Repair Costing Just 750 Euros

In the Bulgarian village of Kraynidolsko, near Dupnitsa, a long-standing issue with water shortages was unexpectedly solved - not with major investments, but with a modest repair effort costing around 1,500 BGN (750 euros). The case stands in stark contrast to the ongoing water crisis in neighboring Samoranovo, where residents have faced dry fountains for years with no permanent solution in sight, Nova TV reports.

In Kraynidolsko, water outages were a routine summer problem. Locals endured long days without running water, and the situation worsened during the hottest months. The village had become accustomed to these conditions, assuming that resolving the issue would require complex infrastructure projects and significant funding.

Deputy mayor Borislav Taskov decided to take a closer look. He initiated an inspection of the well that supplies the village and brought in water supply experts to assess the situation. What they found was a combination of technical oversights: the drilling had been poorly executed, the pump wasn’t positioned deep enough to reach the water properly, and the piping used was insufficient to draw the necessary flow. Additionally, the installation lacked basic protection for the electrical system.

Once the root causes were identified, a quick decision was made to act. In just five hours, the team made the needed adjustments. The repairs included repositioning the pump and upgrading its protection - altogether costing between 1,000 and 2,000 BGN.

Since then, the improvement has been significant. The village has had uninterrupted water supply for over a year and a half. “Last summer was scorching, but we didn’t have a single day without water. There was a strong stream coming from every tap,” said Vesela Gundarska, a guest house owner in the village.

The success story has prompted broader reflections on how such issues are typically addressed. “There are likely dozens of other places in Bulgaria with similar problems,” said the mayor. “Instead of always talking about multi-million lev water projects, perhaps the focus should shift to hands-on solutions involving small teams of plumbing and hydroengineering specialists.”

According to him, if five or six such expert teams were formed and dispatched to inspect and troubleshoot on-site, countless communities might be spared unnecessary hardship. The Kraynidolsko case suggests that some of Bulgaria’s most persistent infrastructure issues might be resolved not through grand projects, but through practical expertise and local initiative.

