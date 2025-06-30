Two Light Aircraft Down in Bulgaria: No Fatalities, Minor Injuries Reported

Bulgaria: Two Light Aircraft Down in Bulgaria: No Fatalities, Minor Injuries Reported

A small private aircraft crashed on Saturday morning in the Spano Pole area above Sandanski, in the Pirin Mountains near Bashliytsa Peak. The plane, reportedly a four-seater with a pilot and three passengers - believed to be a family including a child - went down in a hard-to-reach mountainous region, complicating rescue operations. According to initial reports, there were no fatalities. One of the passengers sustained a minor injury, specifically a broken ankle. The others reportedly managed to walk to a nearby mountain shelter before being reached by rescuers. A medical helicopter was dispatched to transport the injured for evaluation and treatment.

The Ministry of Transport later confirmed that this incident was one of two light aircraft accidents reported that same morning. The first occurred near Vihren Peak shortly after takeoff from Petrich. The American-registered aircraft was carrying three people - one pilot and two passengers - who were able to move on foot to a nearby shelter after the crash. Emergency medical teams arrived by helicopter to provide assistance.

The second incident involved a Bulgarian-registered agricultural aircraft that made an emergency landing at around 6:30 a.m. near the village of Tsalapitsa. Fortunately, the pilot was unharmed.

Authorities from the National Board for the Investigation of Accidents in Air, Water and Rail Transport have launched inquiries into both cases to determine the cause of the incidents.

