Anti-Euro Protest in Sofia: 'Town of the Lev' Camp Planned Ahead of EU Vote

Politics | June 28, 2025, Saturday // 11:20
A protest against Bulgaria’s planned eurozone accession is set to begin this evening at 6 p.m. in the area known as the “triangle of power” in central Sofia - between the National Assembly, the Council of Ministers, and the Presidency. The demonstration is organized by a civic committee, whose members say they are not affiliated with any political party (read below to know if this is actually true). According to preliminary announcements, foreign guests from the German right-wing party Alternative für Deutschland (Afd) and a party led by Romanian nationalist politician George Simion are expected to attend.

Protest organizers have declared their intention to set up a tent camp after the rally, which they have dubbed the “Town of the Lev.” Citizens are being encouraged to bring noise-making items such as whistles and drums, as well as tents and smoke bombs, to reinforce their presence in the area.

This event has received the backing - both direct and indirect - of several Bulgarian political factions known for their opposition to the euro, including “Revival,” MECH, and another nationalist party - "Greatness". “Revival,” in particular, has been outspoken in its criticism of Bulgaria’s eurozone accession. On the eve of the demonstration, the party submitted its third motion for a vote of no confidence in the current government, citing concerns over fiscal mismanagement and the euro adoption timeline. According to “Revival,” the government is contributing to fiscal imbalances and failing to undertake necessary reforms to restore stability to public finances.

President Rumen Radev also weighed in, criticizing the ruling coalition’s claim that euro adoption would not lead to price hikes. Speaking on June 27, he described such assurances as a “mockery of the people.”

As part of the protest, Sofia’s city center is facing major disruptions. From the early morning of June 28 through July 8, the Sofia City Council has imposed a blockade on several streets surrounding the protest area. Parking and stopping of vehicles will be prohibited on streets such as Racho Dimchev, William Gladstone (between Racho Dimchev and Petko R. Slaveykov Square), and Khan Krum (between William Gladstone and G. S. Rakovski). The entry of vehicles will also be restricted in the broader perimeter, with exceptions made for service and public transport vehicles, based on the discretion of the Sofia Traffic Police.

At a press briefing on June 26, Strahil Angelov of the Citizens' Committee for Preservation of the Lev called for public turnout in front of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), reiterating concerns over the speed and transparency of the euro adoption process. Nikolay Banev, another representative of the group, confirmed plans to form the “Town of the Lev” following the demonstration.

Meanwhile, the last institutional hurdle for Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone remains the European Parliament’s plenary vote, scheduled for July 8 in Strasbourg. A qualified majority is required to confirm the decision. This comes after the European Council’s clear endorsement of Bulgaria joining the eurozone on January 1.

