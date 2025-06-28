Bulgaria’s Volleyball Team Stages Stunning Comeback to Defeat Slovenia in Burgas

Sports | June 28, 2025, Saturday // 11:03
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Volleyball Team Stages Stunning Comeback to Defeat Slovenia in Burgas

Bulgaria's men’s national volleyball team delivered a memorable performance in the Nations League, claiming a 3:1 victory over Slovenia in front of the home crowd in Burgas. This marks their second win in the tournament.

The match began with Slovenia firmly in control. After an even start, the visiting side pulled ahead midway through the first set and sealed it confidently with a score of 25:18. Bulgaria struggled to find rhythm early on, allowing the Slovenians to dictate the pace.

Things shifted dramatically in the second set. The Bulgarians found their footing and never let go of their advantage, however narrow it was at times. Despite constant pressure from the opponents, they stayed ahead throughout the set, eventually winning it 25:23 and evening the match at one set apiece.

The momentum carried into the third set, where Bulgaria surged ahead with a commanding 14:9 lead. Although Slovenia managed to chip away at the deficit toward the end, it wasn’t enough. The Bulgarian side maintained their composure and closed out the set 25:21, taking a 2:1 lead in the match.

The fourth and final set was a tighter affair in its early stages, with both teams trading points and brief leads. Bulgaria broke the deadlock at 11:10 and never looked back. They maintained control for the remainder of the set, eventually clinching it 25:22 and sealing the overall win.

Next up, the Bulgarian team will face Turkey in their final match in Burgas. The game is scheduled for today, June 28, at 7:00 p.m.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: volleyball, Bulgaria, Slovenia

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: The Price Hysteria Will Continue Amid Eurozone Countdown

As Bulgaria moves into the summer season, the tempo of political developments remains high

Business » Finance | June 30, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Preparing for the Euro: Bulgaria’s Cash Registers Face Major Software Update

Bulgaria is preparing for the euro adoption by updating the software of over 460,000 cash registers nationwide

Business | June 30, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Sees Fuel Price Increase and Wide Food Price Gaps

Fuel prices in Bulgaria have risen by roughly 3.4 to 4.2 percent within just one month

Society | June 29, 2025, Sunday // 12:30

Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry: Facts That Bust the Biggest Myths

With Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone now officially scheduled for January 1, 2026, following unanimous approvals by both the Eurogroup on June 19 and ECOFIN on June 20, disinformation and conspiracy theories about the euro are once again spreading

Society | June 29, 2025, Sunday // 12:00

Panther in Shumen, Bulgaria May Have Migrated from Hungary, Say Experts

The temporary restrictions in Bulgaria’s Shumen Plateau Nature Park, imposed after a wild animal was reportedly spotted on June 19, are being lifted

Society » Incidents | June 29, 2025, Sunday // 11:43

Today is Petrovden (St. Peter’s Day) - A Summer Feast of Saints, Apples, and Artisans in Bulgaria

On June 29, the Orthodox Church marks the feast of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul, two of the most important figures in early Christianity

Society » Culture | June 29, 2025, Sunday // 10:55
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Argentine TV Host Mistakes Bulgaria’s Georgi Ivanov for Luis Figo in Viral Blunder

Argentine television presenter Joaquin Alvarez has become the subject of ridicule on social media - especially in Bulgaria - after a notable blunder during his coverage of the Club World Cup in the United States

Sports | June 27, 2025, Friday // 12:00

Bulgaria’s Volleyball Team Dominates Japan 3:0 in Front of Thousands in Burgas

The Bulgarian national volleyball team started the second tournament of the Nations League with a commanding 3:0 victory over Japan

Sports | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 10:16

Another Victory for Bulgaria: Georgieva Tops Vault Final

Valentina Georgieva has added another vault gold medal to her collection, triumphing at the World Cup in Tashkent

Sports | June 21, 2025, Saturday // 10:10

From Varna to Wimbledon: Ivan Ivanov Praised as ‘Talent of the Generation’ in UK Tournament

Sixteen-year-old Ivan Ivanov, ranked seventh in the world junior standings, is set to begin his campaign today at the men’s grass-court exhibition tournament in Liverpool

Sports | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 15:13

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Stays in ATP Top 20 Amid Injury Pause

Grigor Dimitrov continues to maintain his position among the world’s elite, holding on to 19th place in the latest ATP rankings

Sports | June 16, 2025, Monday // 12:29

Bulgarian Grace Stiliana Nikolova Claims Three European Titles, Eyes World Championship

Stiliana Nikolova returned from the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Tallinn with a remarkable performance, securing three gold medals and one silver

Sports | June 9, 2025, Monday // 15:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria