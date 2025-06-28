Bulgaria’s Volleyball Team Stages Stunning Comeback to Defeat Slovenia in Burgas

Bulgaria's men’s national volleyball team delivered a memorable performance in the Nations League, claiming a 3:1 victory over Slovenia in front of the home crowd in Burgas. This marks their second win in the tournament.

The match began with Slovenia firmly in control. After an even start, the visiting side pulled ahead midway through the first set and sealed it confidently with a score of 25:18. Bulgaria struggled to find rhythm early on, allowing the Slovenians to dictate the pace.

Things shifted dramatically in the second set. The Bulgarians found their footing and never let go of their advantage, however narrow it was at times. Despite constant pressure from the opponents, they stayed ahead throughout the set, eventually winning it 25:23 and evening the match at one set apiece.

The momentum carried into the third set, where Bulgaria surged ahead with a commanding 14:9 lead. Although Slovenia managed to chip away at the deficit toward the end, it wasn’t enough. The Bulgarian side maintained their composure and closed out the set 25:21, taking a 2:1 lead in the match.

The fourth and final set was a tighter affair in its early stages, with both teams trading points and brief leads. Bulgaria broke the deadlock at 11:10 and never looked back. They maintained control for the remainder of the set, eventually clinching it 25:22 and sealing the overall win.

Next up, the Bulgarian team will face Turkey in their final match in Burgas. The game is scheduled for today, June 28, at 7:00 p.m.