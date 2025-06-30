Hailstorm Devastates Crops and Infrastructure in Southwestern Bulgaria

Bulgaria: The Price Hysteria Will Continue Amid Eurozone Countdown
As Bulgaria moves into the summer season, the tempo of political developments remains high
A severe hailstorm struck Garmen Municipality in Southwestern Bulgaria on the evening of June 27, leaving behind widespread destruction across several villages. Hailstones the size of walnuts, combined with torrential rains, caused extensive damage to agricultural land, public infrastructure, and private property.
The villages of Debren, Ribnovo, Dabnitsa, and parts of Khvostene were among the worst affected. Tobacco fields, a key source of livelihood in the region, were ravaged. “The storm hit around 4:30 p.m. It went completely dark. It lasted about 25 minutes and when we went to check the field, the tobacco was flat to the ground,” said local farmer Ferad Abdikov. “Everything is gone. I invested everything in it. How are we supposed to survive now?”
According to Deputy Mayor Vladimir Donkov, nearly 2,500 decares of crops have been impacted, with full destruction reported in some areas. “This is the third consecutive year something like this happens, and always around the same time,” Donkov said. “We are witnessing the complete ruin of local farmers’ production once again. It’s time the state considers serious compensation measures - this is people’s livelihood.”
In addition to crop damage, infrastructure has also been hit. Roads have been affected by landslides triggered by heavy rainfall. Buildings, including the Municipal Administration’s offices in Garmen, suffered material damage. Offices were flooded due to a leaking roof, and damage to other public buildings in the villages was reported.
The Mayor of Garmen, Feim Isa, confirmed that municipal property is also among the damaged. A commission has been formed and will conduct an inspection to document the losses and evaluate the scale of destruction.
In Debren, Mayor Fazli Rolev emphasized the vulnerability of the local agricultural community. “People don’t have insurance. These are small-scale producers. For the third year now, on the exact same date, the same disaster is repeating itself. It’s time for serious thought about protection mechanisms. Urgent action is needed.”
Sources:
A cold front is expected to move through the country on Friday night, bringing brief periods of rain to the western and northern regions
On June 27, Bulgaria will experience another day of intense heat, with temperatures ranging from 35°C to 40°C in most regions
A heatwave is gripping much of Bulgaria, with temperatures climbing well above seasonal norms
Bulgaria will face another day of intense heat on June 26, with clear skies and only a light breeze from the north-northwest
A hot and sunny Wednesday is in store across Bulgaria, with temperatures climbing significantly in many parts of the country
On June 24, the weather will be predominantly sunny, with temperatures climbing especially in the valleys where the afternoon will feel quite hot
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe