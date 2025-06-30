Hailstorm Devastates Crops and Infrastructure in Southwestern Bulgaria

A severe hailstorm struck Garmen Municipality in Southwestern Bulgaria on the evening of June 27, leaving behind widespread destruction across several villages. Hailstones the size of walnuts, combined with torrential rains, caused extensive damage to agricultural land, public infrastructure, and private property.

The villages of Debren, Ribnovo, Dabnitsa, and parts of Khvostene were among the worst affected. Tobacco fields, a key source of livelihood in the region, were ravaged. “The storm hit around 4:30 p.m. It went completely dark. It lasted about 25 minutes and when we went to check the field, the tobacco was flat to the ground,” said local farmer Ferad Abdikov. “Everything is gone. I invested everything in it. How are we supposed to survive now?

According to Deputy Mayor Vladimir Donkov, nearly 2,500 decares of crops have been impacted, with full destruction reported in some areas. “This is the third consecutive year something like this happens, and always around the same time,” Donkov said. “We are witnessing the complete ruin of local farmers’ production once again. It’s time the state considers serious compensation measures - this is people’s livelihood.

In addition to crop damage, infrastructure has also been hit. Roads have been affected by landslides triggered by heavy rainfall. Buildings, including the Municipal Administration’s offices in Garmen, suffered material damage. Offices were flooded due to a leaking roof, and damage to other public buildings in the villages was reported.

The Mayor of Garmen, Feim Isa, confirmed that municipal property is also among the damaged. A commission has been formed and will conduct an inspection to document the losses and evaluate the scale of destruction.

In Debren, Mayor Fazli Rolev emphasized the vulnerability of the local agricultural community. “People don’t have insurance. These are small-scale producers. For the third year now, on the exact same date, the same disaster is repeating itself. It’s time for serious thought about protection mechanisms. Urgent action is needed.

