A deadly overnight drone attack by Russian forces on the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa has left two civilians dead and at least 14 others wounded, including three children. The strike occurred during the night of 27-28 June and targeted a residential high-rise, causing significant damage and trapping multiple residents inside.

The attack hit a 21-storey apartment building, igniting a fire that spread across the 6th, 7th, and 8th floors. Fire crews and rescue teams responded under the pressure of ongoing air raid alarms. Five people, among them a young child, were rescued from the building. Authorities later confirmed that a married couple had died in the strike - their bodies recovered from the wreckage by emergency workers.

According to Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper, 14 people sustained injuries in the attack. Three of the wounded are in critical condition, while six remain hospitalized. The rest are being treated on an outpatient basis. The list of those hurt includes three children. One of them, a three-year-old, was poisoned by smoke inhalation. A seven-year-old boy is being treated for moderate injuries.

The strike was part of a wider Russian drone assault that night, involving 23 Shahed-type loitering munitions and various decoy drones. Ukrainian air defence units successfully intercepted and downed 22 of the incoming drones. However, debris from the interceptions and at least one successful strike caused destruction on the ground.

Odesa, a key port city on the Black Sea with a population of around one million, has repeatedly come under Russian fire since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The June 28 attack follows another deadly drone strike on June 20, which killed one civilian and wounded 14 others, including emergency responders.

In the broader context of the war, the Odesa region holds particular resonance for Bulgaria. It is home to a sizable Bulgarian minority, part of a longstanding community with deep historical and cultural roots. Bulgarians have lived in Odesa and its surrounding oblasts for generations, maintaining schools, churches, and cultural organizations that contribute to the city’s diverse fabric. The continued attacks on this region thus carry added significance for Bulgaria and Bulgarians with ties to the local population.