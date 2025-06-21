Varna’s Summer Boost: German Tourists lead 29% Growth in Arrivals

Astronomical Summer Begins: Bulgaria Welcomes the Longest Day of the Year
Astronomical summer officially started in Bulgaria on Saturday, June 21, at exactly 05:42 AM
Varna has kicked off the 2025 summer season on a strong note, with a notable increase in tourist arrivals and overnight stays during the first half of the year, according to data from the Unified Tourist Information System (USTI) of the Ministry of Tourism. Between January 1 and June 20, the city welcomed 284,703 visitors, who collectively spent over 1.16 million nights across the city and surrounding resorts.
German tourists led this growth, with their overnight stays rising by 29%, from 113,928 to 146,684, reflecting a parallel 29% increase in the number of visitors from Germany. This surge is complemented by rising numbers from Israel and Turkey, where both visitor counts and lengths of stay have grown, signaling enhanced satisfaction with the quality of accommodations offered.
Scandinavian interest is also on the rise, particularly from Denmark, where overnight stays jumped by 53% and visitor numbers by 51%, underscoring expanding appeal in this region. Visitors from the United Kingdom, Austria, Italy, and the United States also contributed to positive trends, increasing their overnight stays by 27%, 14%, 19%, and 25%, respectively.
Among neighboring countries, Romania remains the leading external market, with more than 63,000 overnight stays, marking a 14% increase. Serbia too showed growth, with a 16% rise in tourists. Despite these changes, the average length of stay in Varna remains steady at approximately four nights.
Domestic tourism continues to hold strong, representing the largest share of overnight stays with 118,590 Bulgarian visitors recorded for the period, reflecting stable local interest and support for the city’s tourism sector. Municipal experts highlight these figures as promising indicators for a robust summer ahead in Varna.
SOF Connect, the operator of Vasil Levski Sofia Airport, has announced the start of a large-scale public tender for the design and construction of a new Terminal 3
A recent Eurostat study highlights a significant rise in prices across Greece
A new sea route between Burgas and Istanbul will begin operating on June 24, 2025
In 2024, the quality of bathing waters across the European Union remained high
Vasil Levski Sofia Airport has earned top honors in Europe, receiving the prestigious ACI EUROPE award for “Best Airport in Europe” in the category serving between 5 and 10 million passengers
Wizz Air has launched direct flights between Sofia and the Italian coastal gem of Alghero,
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe