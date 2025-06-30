Preparing for the Euro: Bulgaria’s Cash Registers Face Major Software Update
Bulgaria is preparing for the euro adoption by updating the software of over 460,000 cash registers nationwide. This requirement was highlighted during a national discussion titled “The Effect of the Eurozone,” hosted by the Economic and Social Council.
The unanimous support of all eurozone members for Bulgaria’s entry from January 1, 2026, has set the timeline for these changes. The final green light on the adoption is expected in Brussels on July 9.
Starting August 9, stores will be required to display prices on receipts in both levs and euros. According to Stanislav Popdonchev, Deputy Chairman of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce, cash registers must undergo three key software updates. The first update, effective August 9, mandates that receipts show the final price first in levs, then in euros.
The second update coincides with the euro’s official entry on January 1, 2026. During this one-month transition period, payments will be accepted in both currencies, and receipts will display prices converted into euros, with the total amount first in euros, then in levs.
From February 1, 2026, the third and final update takes effect, requiring all payments and receipts to be displayed exclusively in euros.
While more than 30 new cash register models are designed to meet these new standards, none have yet received approval from the Bulgarian Institute of Metrology, according to Popdonchev.
