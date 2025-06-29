Rainy Weekend Ahead: Thunderstorms and Cooler Weather Across Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 27, 2025, Friday // 17:03
Bulgaria: Rainy Weekend Ahead: Thunderstorms and Cooler Weather Across Bulgaria Photo: Stella Ivanova

A cold front is expected to move through the country on Friday night, bringing brief periods of rain to the western and northern regions, as well as to the mountainous areas. Saturday will begin with mostly cloudy skies across Bulgaria. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are forecast, particularly over the eastern regions and higher elevations. There is a chance of hail in some locations. Winds will blow moderately from the north-northeast.

Temperatures during the day will remain relatively high despite the unsettled weather, with maximums ranging between 27°C and 32°C. In the capital, Sofia, the daytime high is expected to reach around 29°C.

The weather along the Black Sea coast will also be unsettled. Expect dense clouds, with many areas experiencing rain and thunderstorms. The north-northeasterly wind will be moderate and may pick up strength at times. Daytime highs along the coast will range between 26°C and 29°C. Sea temperatures remain suitable for swimming, between 24°C and 26°C.

In the mountainous regions, the day will be overcast with frequent rain and thunderstorm activity. Wind conditions will vary: initially moderate to strong from the northwest, shifting to a north-northeasterly direction by midday. The mercury will reach around 22°C at 1,200 meters and approximately 15°C at 2,000 meters altitude.

Rainy conditions will continue into Sunday, accompanied by occasional thunder. However, clouds are expected to gradually clear by the evening, leading to more stable weather. A moderate to strong wind from the north will persist throughout the day. Temperatures will be slightly cooler compared to Saturday, with highs between 25°C and 30°C.

