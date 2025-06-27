Bulgaria's President Slams Corruption, Warns of Eurozone 'Mockery' as Prices Soar

President Rumen Radev, during a visit to Panagyurishte, emphasized the need for equality before the law in all cases of corruption, including the recent scandals involving Sofia Municipality. He stressed the importance of determining whether corruption took place, who was involved, and the scale of wrongdoing.

When asked about the resignation of Kiril Petkov as co-leader of the "We Continue theChange" party and as an MP, Radev refrained from direct commentary, calling it a personal decision and an internal matter. However, he redirected attention to unresolved issues from past administrations, particularly the missing funds connected to large-scale infrastructure projects. “Let’s ask again: what happened to the money from the Hemus highway project? The funds were paid in advance to certain companies, but there is no highway, and now we will be paying for it again. The same goes for the half a billion leva allocated for landslides and another half a billion for dams. Neither landslides have been stabilized nor dams built. People caught on camera - where are they now? More importantly, where is the money? Is there an investigation at all?”

Radev also criticized the government’s narrative surrounding Bulgaria’s eurozone accession, calling their assurances against price hikes “a mockery of the people.” He argued that making such claims, while prices have already surged, is not just unrealistic but offensive. "Prices have already skyrocketed. To continue claiming that you will prevent an increase with the introduction of the euro is not merely absurd - it’s an insult."

Addressing the European Council’s recent support for Bulgaria’s eurozone membership, the president expressed concern over the authorities’ dependence on external validation. “It’s not wise for those in power to rely so heavily on foreign backing while Bulgarian citizens are protesting, both here and in Brussels.”

On the subject of North Macedonia’s EU accession process, Radev criticized the current government’s failure to defend Bulgarian national interests effectively. He recalled that during his time as Bulgaria’s representative in the European Council and under the caretaker governments, such disregard from European institutions was inconceivable. He voiced alarm that Bulgarian political leaders are unable to assert the country's positions even within their own European political alliances.

Regarding the pending appointment of a new Secretary General of the Interior Ministry, Radev said a decision would be announced soon. “Let’s not speculate about names or the process until I have made a final decision,” he stated.

Radev’s visit to Panagyurishte included meetings with the town’s mayor, Zhelyazko Gagov, and the local administration. He also toured the facilities of "Optics" Ltd., a company that produces optical, optomechanical, and optoelectronic devices for both civilian and defense purposes.