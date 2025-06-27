Israeli Attacks at Gaza Aid Sites Kill Nearly 550 Palestinians in One Month

In the past month, nearly 550 Palestinians have lost their lives while attempting to access humanitarian aid in Gaza, a tragic toll reported by Gaza’s Government Media Office. Since the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), backed by Israel and the US, began distributing aid on May 27, at least 549 people have been killed and over 4,000 injured at the four aid sites managed by GHF. Thirty-nine individuals who went to collect aid remain missing, underscoring the peril faced by civilians seeking relief. Gaza authorities condemned the aid centers as “death traps” and accused Israeli forces of deliberately targeting starving civilians, calling these actions war crimes.

The GHF, which monopolizes all supplies entering Gaza amid a blockade enforced since early March, runs distribution points meant to serve around two million residents. However, on some days, not all centers are operational. The organization’s security includes American mercenaries, and its CEO resigned on the day operations were scheduled to begin, citing humanitarian concerns. The American Center for Constitutional Rights and fifteen other human rights groups have called for suspension of this “militarized aid distribution,” arguing it risks facilitating war crimes.

Meanwhile, Israeli military operations continue to claim lives across Gaza. Medical sources reported at least 62 deaths in recent attacks, including 15 in two strikes on Gaza City. Among the casualties were nine people at a school sheltering displaced families in Sheikh Radwan and others near a tent camp in Khan Younis. Additionally, a drone strike hit a market street in Deir el-Balah, causing further casualties. The Palestinian Red Crescent documented three deaths and multiple injuries from Israeli army fire at an aid distribution point in the Netzarim Corridor, highlighting ongoing dangers at humanitarian sites.

Save the Children noted that children comprise more than half the casualties in attacks near aid centers. The charity described these distribution points as places civilians fear approaching, calling them “death sentences.” The United Nations and international aid organizations have criticized the GHF’s effectiveness, noting the dire humanitarian crisis has worsened despite some aid trickling in after months of a total blockade.

Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, called for a complete halt to humanitarian aid into Gaza, dismissing current efforts as inadequate and demanding a renewed total blockade. Concurrently, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned that Gaza faces a critical water shortage, with only 40 percent of drinking water facilities operational. Fuel shortages, damaged infrastructure, and limited access to water sources have brought the region to the brink of a man-made drought.

Efforts to broker a ceasefire involve Arab mediators from Egypt and Qatar, with US support, reaching out to both sides. Yet, no date for new negotiations has been set. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists that Hamas must release all captives, relinquish control, and disarm to end hostilities. Hamas has expressed willingness to release captives if Israel agrees to a permanent ceasefire and withdraws troops but refuses to discuss disarmament despite stating it would no longer govern Gaza.