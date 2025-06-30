Bulgaria: The Price Hysteria Will Continue Amid Eurozone Countdown
As Bulgaria moves into the summer season, the tempo of political developments remains high
A recent Eurostat study highlights a significant rise in prices across Greece, signaling troubling economic trends that are impacting both locals and tourists. According to BNR, the Greek economy is currently facing negative growth, squeezing household budgets and reducing the amount of money visitors are willing to spend on vacations.
Tourist packages have gone up by an average of 10%, resulting in shorter stays for many travelers this summer. Prices at restaurants and entertainment venues have climbed by at least 7% compared to last year, prompting many tourists to cut back on visits to taverns and nightclubs, as reported by business owners in these sectors.
Food prices have surged notably, with fresh fruit rising 14%, coffee 13%, and fish 9% compared to last summer. Experts largely attribute this inflation to the steep increase in electricity costs, which jumped 18% in May alone.
For visitors planning trips to the Greek islands, ferry ticket prices remain high, adding further strain on travel expenses.
Meanwhile, opposition parties are calling for government intervention, demanding price caps on essential goods and all products for children, aiming to alleviate the financial pressure on families and tourists alike.
