Rising Prices in Greece Force Tourists to Shorten Their Stays

Business » TOURISM | June 30, 2025, Monday // 08:40
Bulgaria: Rising Prices in Greece Force Tourists to Shorten Their Stays @Pexels

A recent Eurostat study highlights a significant rise in prices across Greece, signaling troubling economic trends that are impacting both locals and tourists. According to BNR, the Greek economy is currently facing negative growth, squeezing household budgets and reducing the amount of money visitors are willing to spend on vacations.

Tourist packages have gone up by an average of 10%, resulting in shorter stays for many travelers this summer. Prices at restaurants and entertainment venues have climbed by at least 7% compared to last year, prompting many tourists to cut back on visits to taverns and nightclubs, as reported by business owners in these sectors.

Food prices have surged notably, with fresh fruit rising 14%, coffee 13%, and fish 9% compared to last summer. Experts largely attribute this inflation to the steep increase in electricity costs, which jumped 18% in May alone.

For visitors planning trips to the Greek islands, ferry ticket prices remain high, adding further strain on travel expenses.

Meanwhile, opposition parties are calling for government intervention, demanding price caps on essential goods and all products for children, aiming to alleviate the financial pressure on families and tourists alike.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: prices, greece, tourism

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: The Price Hysteria Will Continue Amid Eurozone Countdown

As Bulgaria moves into the summer season, the tempo of political developments remains high

Business » Finance | June 30, 2025, Monday // 16:49

Bulgaria Sends Firefighters to Greece in EU Wildfire Prevention Mission

Bulgaria has once again sent a specialized firefighting team to assist Greece in managing the threat of wildfires

Society » Incidents | June 30, 2025, Monday // 14:30

Wholesale Market in Bulgaria Stable: No Economic Basis for Retail Price Hikes

The wholesale food market in Bulgaria remains stable, with no underlying reasons for price increases in retail outlets

Society | June 30, 2025, Monday // 14:00

Two Bulgarian Men Drown in Greece and Primorsko

A Bulgarian man, aged 60, drowned over the weekend while swimming in the sea near the Greek resort of Asprovalta, located east of Thessaloniki

Society » Incidents | June 30, 2025, Monday // 13:00

Bulgaria Sees Fuel Price Increase and Wide Food Price Gaps

Fuel prices in Bulgaria have risen by roughly 3.4 to 4.2 percent within just one month

Society | June 29, 2025, Sunday // 12:33

Bulgaria's Soaring Prices Match the Netherlands, but Wages Lag Drastically Behind

Bulgaria has now reached the price levels of Western European countries, while its citizens continue to earn salaries that are significantly lower

Society | June 29, 2025, Sunday // 09:32
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Sofia Airport Unveils 500M Leva Expansion Plan: New Terminal 3 and Major Terminal 2 Upgrade

SOF Connect, the operator of Vasil Levski Sofia Airport, has announced the start of a large-scale public tender for the design and construction of a new Terminal 3

Business » Tourism | June 30, 2025, Monday // 17:08

Varna’s Summer Boost: German Tourists lead 29% Growth in Arrivals

Varna has kicked off the 2025 summer season on a strong note

Business » Tourism | June 30, 2025, Monday // 16:19

New Sea Route from Burgas to Istanbul Launches June 24

A new sea route between Burgas and Istanbul will begin operating on June 24, 2025

Business » Tourism | June 22, 2025, Sunday // 09:52

Bulgaria Ranks Second in Europe for Excellent Bathing Water Quality

In 2024, the quality of bathing waters across the European Union remained high

Business » Tourism | June 22, 2025, Sunday // 09:24

Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport Honored as Europe’s Best in Its Category

Vasil Levski Sofia Airport has earned top honors in Europe, receiving the prestigious ACI EUROPE award for “Best Airport in Europe” in the category serving between 5 and 10 million passengers

Business » Tourism | June 20, 2025, Friday // 11:36

Direct Flights Now Connect Sofia with Sardinia’s Coastal Jewel

Wizz Air has launched direct flights between Sofia and the Italian coastal gem of Alghero,

Business » Tourism | June 20, 2025, Friday // 10:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria