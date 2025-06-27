Aging Infrastructure and Drought Leave Svishtov Villages Without Reliable Water Supply
Svishtov Municipality has declared a state of emergency in the villages of Hadzhidimitrovo and Gorna Studena due to a severe water shortage. The drought and prolonged lack of rainfall have depleted local water sources, leaving residents without a reliable water supply. Currently, people in these villages depend on mobile water tankers and limited stocks of drinking water available at local shops.
The mayor of Gorna Studena, Plamen Ivanov, pointed out that the problem stems not only from drought but also from an outdated water supply system dating back to 1938, which has only been patched up when emergencies arise. He noted that the issue has been ignored for many years and is worsening over time. Once home to around 2,000 people, the village now has approximately 250 residents. While water supply was sufficient for the larger population, it no longer meets current needs.
Authorities in Svishtov have alerted the Council of Ministers and the Special Commission for the State Reserve to provide mineral water, which will be distributed promptly. However, long-term solutions require connecting water supplies to neighboring settlements to secure more stable resources.
According to Svishtov Mayor Gencho Genchev, the primary challenge is the insufficient water volume in the wells. Additionally, the water transmission network in Gorna Studena suffers losses of up to 70%. Replacing the entire system is estimated to cost over one and a half million leva.
Rainy Weekend Ahead: Thunderstorms and Cooler Weather Across Bulgaria
A cold front is expected to move through the country on Friday night, bringing brief periods of rain to the western and northern regions
Bulgaria’s Food Price Checks Seen as Symbolic, Not a Real Market Solution
Mass inspections of food prices by regulatory bodies in Bulgaria are largely symbolic and unlikely to yield concrete results
Noncommunicable Diseases Cause 1.8 Million Avoidable Deaths
Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) remain the leading cause of death and disability in the world, including in the WHO European Region
Train Traffic Halted Near Razgrad Due to Contact Network Damage
This morning, train services on the ninth main railway line between Razgrad and Samuil were halted due to damage affecting approximately 450 meters of the contact network
Bulgarian Man Sentenced to Over 10 Years in UK for Fatal Dangerous Overtake
A Bulgarian man living in the UK has been sentenced to 10 years and 9 months in prison for causing death by dangerous driving
Trakia Highway Maintenance Underway Ahead of Summer Travel Rush
Repair works have once again led to traffic disruptions on the Trakia highway, this time in the Plovdiv region