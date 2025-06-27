Aging Infrastructure and Drought Leave Svishtov Villages Without Reliable Water Supply

Svishtov Municipality has declared a state of emergency in the villages of Hadzhidimitrovo and Gorna Studena due to a severe water shortage. The drought and prolonged lack of rainfall have depleted local water sources, leaving residents without a reliable water supply. Currently, people in these villages depend on mobile water tankers and limited stocks of drinking water available at local shops.

The mayor of Gorna Studena, Plamen Ivanov, pointed out that the problem stems not only from drought but also from an outdated water supply system dating back to 1938, which has only been patched up when emergencies arise. He noted that the issue has been ignored for many years and is worsening over time. Once home to around 2,000 people, the village now has approximately 250 residents. While water supply was sufficient for the larger population, it no longer meets current needs.

Authorities in Svishtov have alerted the Council of Ministers and the Special Commission for the State Reserve to provide mineral water, which will be distributed promptly. However, long-term solutions require connecting water supplies to neighboring settlements to secure more stable resources.

According to Svishtov Mayor Gencho Genchev, the primary challenge is the insufficient water volume in the wells. Additionally, the water transmission network in Gorna Studena suffers losses of up to 70%. Replacing the entire system is estimated to cost over one and a half million leva.