Train Traffic Halted Near Razgrad Due to Contact Network Damage
This morning, train services on the ninth main railway line between Razgrad and Samuil were halted due to damage affecting approximately 450 meters of the contact network. As a result, train movement was suspended in this section, with passenger transport temporarily replaced by bus services on the Prostorno-Samuil route. The disruption impacted passenger trains No. 90100 (Kaspichan to Ruse), No. 90101 (Ruse Distribution to Kaspichan), and the fast train No. 9620 running from Varna to Ruse.
Teams from the National Railways are currently working to repair the damaged contact network, with restoration of train services expected by 5 p.m.
Separately, near Stara Zagora, a locomotive caught fire while undergoing braking system tests. The locomotive was not pulling any wagons at the time. Train drivers quickly reported the incident, and the Stara Zagora fire department promptly responded to extinguish the blaze.
