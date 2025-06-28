Former President: Orban at the Core of Anti-Bulgarian Campaigns in the Balkans

Politics | June 28, 2025, Saturday // 13:01
Bulgaria: Former President: Orban at the Core of Anti-Bulgarian Campaigns in the Balkans

Former Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev has urged national institutions to take a firm and public stance against what he described as a coordinated anti-Bulgarian campaign, led by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and supported by Serbian political figures. Plevneliev, who held the presidency between 2012 and 2017, insisted that Bulgaria must respond appropriately to actions that, in his view, threaten not only regional stability but also the broader security of the European Union.

In his statement, Plevneliev called on Bulgaria’s highest state body - the National Assembly - to initiate a debate on the issue. He pointed out that many Bulgarian politicians have previously aligned themselves with Orban, praising him as a friend of Bulgaria. However, Plevneliev argued that Orban's government and affiliated institutions, including media outlets operating in North Macedonia, are playing a central role in spreading anti-Bulgarian narratives. These efforts, he warned, are no longer limited to the region but have now reached the European Parliament and the European Commission in Brussels.

Plevneliev emphasized the need for the Bulgarian public to clearly understand the roles and motives of foreign actors posing as allies. He drew a sharp parallel between Orban and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, arguing that both present themselves as friends of Bulgaria while actively working against its interests.

He also recalled Hungary’s historical support for anti-Bulgarian elements in the Balkans, specifically referencing the former North Macedonian Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski. According to Plevneliev, Gruevski, known for his hardline anti-Bulgarian stance, was not only backed financially by Hungary but also granted asylum there after fleeing justice. Plevneliev said he had multiple confrontations with Gruevski during his time in office, and that Hungary’s continued support for such figures exposes the true nature of its political agenda in the region.

Source: BGNES

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Plevneliev, Bulgarian, Orban

Related Articles:

Tragedy in Bulgarian Seaside Resort: Woman Discovered Dead, Investigation Underway

A Czech tourist was discovered dead in a hotel room in the seaside town of Primorsko, Bulgarian police confirmed

Crime | June 27, 2025, Friday // 13:17

Argentine TV Host Mistakes Bulgaria’s Georgi Ivanov for Luis Figo in Viral Blunder

Argentine television presenter Joaquin Alvarez has become the subject of ridicule on social media - especially in Bulgaria - after a notable blunder during his coverage of the Club World Cup in the United States

Sports | June 27, 2025, Friday // 12:00

Bulgarian Man Sentenced to Over 10 Years in UK for Fatal Dangerous Overtake

A Bulgarian man living in the UK has been sentenced to 10 years and 9 months in prison for causing death by dangerous driving

Society » Incidents | June 27, 2025, Friday // 11:15

Hungary's Orban: '95% Say No to Ukraine in the EU!'

Hungary’s government has claimed that an overwhelming 95% of respondents in a recent national consultation rejected Ukraine’s accession to the European Union

World » Ukraine | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 15:28

Bulgarian Politics: Kiril Petkov Resigns, Citing Responsibility for Controversial Appointments

Former Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Kiril Petkov, announced on Wednesday that he is stepping down from his positions as co-chair of the party "We Continue the Change" (WCC)

Politics | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 14:39

Orban Sides With North Macedonia? Bulgaria's Borissov Points to Opposition Party as Reason Behind Hungary’s Shift

GERB leader Boyko Borissov openly criticized the party “We Continue the Change” (WCC) for what he described as the collapse of Bulgaria's policy on North Macedonia

Politics | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 11:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria: Anti-Euro Protests Intensify as Sofia Faces 10-Day Blockade

Supporters of the "Revival" party launched a new protest against Bulgaria’s planned adoption of the euro, setting up a tent camp in central Sofia that is expected to remain in place until July 8

Politics | June 29, 2025, Sunday // 10:30

Anti-Euro Protest in Sofia: 'Town of the Lev' Camp Planned Ahead of EU Vote

A protest against Bulgaria’s planned eurozone accession is set to begin this evening at 6 p.m. in the area known as the “triangle of power” in central Sofia - between the National Assembly, the Council of Ministers, and the Presidency.

Politics | June 28, 2025, Saturday // 11:20

Bulgarians Protest in Brussels Against Eurozone Accession and Corruption (PHOTOS & VIDEOS)

In Brussels, several hundred Bulgarians gathered in protest, answering the call of the “Greatness” party, which organized a demonstration against Bulgaria’s planned eurozone accession and against corruption in the country

Politics | June 28, 2025, Saturday // 10:13

Bulgaria's President Slams Corruption, Warns of Eurozone 'Mockery' as Prices Soar

President Rumen Radev, during a visit to Panagyurishte, emphasized the need for equality before the law in all cases of corruption

Politics | June 27, 2025, Friday // 13:57

Bulgaria’s National Assembly Enforces Name Change on Dogan’s DPS Faction - Now It's APS

The parliamentary group associated with Ahmed Dogan has officially adopted the name “Alliance for Rights and Freedoms” (APS)

Politics | June 27, 2025, Friday // 11:00

Bulgarian PM Urges Respect for Bulgarian Minority Rights in North Macedonia's EU Accession Talks

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, speaking from Brussels, emphasized that Bulgaria expects the European Council to strictly follow the 2022 compromise when it comes to the Republic of North Macedonia’s EU accession

Politics | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 15:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria