Former President: Orban at the Core of Anti-Bulgarian Campaigns in the Balkans

Former Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev has urged national institutions to take a firm and public stance against what he described as a coordinated anti-Bulgarian campaign, led by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and supported by Serbian political figures. Plevneliev, who held the presidency between 2012 and 2017, insisted that Bulgaria must respond appropriately to actions that, in his view, threaten not only regional stability but also the broader security of the European Union.

In his statement, Plevneliev called on Bulgaria’s highest state body - the National Assembly - to initiate a debate on the issue. He pointed out that many Bulgarian politicians have previously aligned themselves with Orban, praising him as a friend of Bulgaria. However, Plevneliev argued that Orban's government and affiliated institutions, including media outlets operating in North Macedonia, are playing a central role in spreading anti-Bulgarian narratives. These efforts, he warned, are no longer limited to the region but have now reached the European Parliament and the European Commission in Brussels.

Plevneliev emphasized the need for the Bulgarian public to clearly understand the roles and motives of foreign actors posing as allies. He drew a sharp parallel between Orban and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, arguing that both present themselves as friends of Bulgaria while actively working against its interests.

He also recalled Hungary’s historical support for anti-Bulgarian elements in the Balkans, specifically referencing the former North Macedonian Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski. According to Plevneliev, Gruevski, known for his hardline anti-Bulgarian stance, was not only backed financially by Hungary but also granted asylum there after fleeing justice. Plevneliev said he had multiple confrontations with Gruevski during his time in office, and that Hungary’s continued support for such figures exposes the true nature of its political agenda in the region.

Source: BGNES