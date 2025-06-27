Tragedy in Bulgarian Seaside Resort: Woman Discovered Dead, Investigation Underway

Crime | June 27, 2025, Friday // 13:17
Bulgaria: Tragedy in Bulgarian Seaside Resort: Woman Discovered Dead, Investigation Underway

A Czech tourist was discovered dead in a hotel room in the seaside town of Primorsko, Bulgarian police confirmed. The report of the incident was filed around 1:16 p.m. on Thursday.

The woman had traveled to Bulgaria accompanied by a 41-year-old man, also a Czech citizen. According to initial information, the man left the hotel room at approximately 5:30 a.m. on the same day. He was later located by authorities and taken into custody for a 24-hour detention period.

The woman’s body was transported to the Forensic Medicine Department at the University Hospital in Burgas. A full autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation is being conducted under the direct supervision of the Burgas District Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities are exploring several potential scenarios as part of the inquiry.

