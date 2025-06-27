Argentine TV Host Mistakes Bulgaria’s Georgi Ivanov for Luis Figo in Viral Blunder

Sports | June 27, 2025, Friday // 12:00
Bulgaria: Argentine TV Host Mistakes Bulgaria’s Georgi Ivanov for Luis Figo in Viral Blunder Ivanov (left) and Figo (right)

Argentine television presenter Joaquin Alvarez has become the subject of ridicule on social media - especially in Bulgaria - after a notable blunder during his coverage of the Club World Cup in the United States. While reporting from Miami, Alvarez mistakenly identified Georgi Ivanov, the president of the Bulgarian Football Union, as Portuguese football legend Luis Figo.

In a video that quickly circulated online, the 42-year-old TV host is seen energetically approaching Ivanov, seemingly convinced he had spotted the former Real Madrid and Barcelona star. Determined to capture the moment, Alvarez trailed the Bulgarian official, oblivious to his mistake. Eventually, someone from his crew pointed out the error, leading to a moment of awkward realization on camera.

Adding to the spectacle, Alvarez later showed the footage to Lionel Messi himself. Even the Argentine icon had to take a moment to process the clip and confirm that the man in question was indeed not Luis Figo.

The incident quickly gained traction on social media platforms, with many in Bulgaria mocking the mix-up, turning Alvarez’s gaffe into a viral moment of international football comedy.

Source: BGNES

Tags: Ivanov, figo, Bulgarian, football

