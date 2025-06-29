Greek Opposition Leader: We’ve Surpassed Bulgaria in Corruption

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | June 27, 2025, Friday // 11:30
Bulgaria: Greek Opposition Leader: We’ve Surpassed Bulgaria in Corruption

Greek politician Kyriakos Velopoulos, leader of the “Greek Solution” party, delivered a scathing critique of the government during a fiery speech in parliament, focusing on what he described as the country's deepening corruption and eroding national dignity, as reported by BGNES.

Citing a European Commission stress test, Velopoulos declared that Greece has surpassed Bulgaria in corruption, scoring 97 compared to Bulgaria’s 88. “We are the European champions in corruption,” he said, accusing the government of dragging the country into international disgrace. He drew grim comparisons with criminal states, saying, “We are becoming the Cosa Nostra of Europe,” and stressed that the country was now under the scrutiny of OLAF and European institutions.

The lawmaker also expressed indignation over North Macedonia’s reported decision to drop the prefix “North” from the name of its basketball federation, branding it a sign of growing disrespect toward Greece. “Skopje is mocking us, and our government watches in silence,” Velopoulos said. He extended his criticism further, sarcastically noting that even “the barefoot in Libya are laughing at us.

He accused Prime Minister Mitsotakis’s administration of turning Greece into a “hostage state,” vulnerable to external pressures and incapable of defending its interests. “We’re being slapped around by everyone,” he stated, insisting that the only remaining path forward was to hold elections.

