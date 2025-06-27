Bulgaria’s National Assembly Enforces Name Change on Dogan’s DPS Faction - Now It's APS

Politics | June 27, 2025, Friday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s National Assembly Enforces Name Change on Dogan’s DPS Faction - Now It's APS

The parliamentary group associated with Ahmed Dogan has officially adopted the name “Alliance for Rights and Freedoms” (APS). This change was announced from the parliamentary rostrum by National Assembly Speaker Natalia Kiselova after deputies amended the Rules of Procedure to prevent political groups from using identical abbreviations. As a result, only Delyan Peevski’s Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) can keep that brand in the National Assembly.

Following the publication of the draft decision in the State Gazette, Dogan’s group had three days to propose a new name but failed to do so by the June 25 deadline, which led to the formal renaming to APS.

This move stems from a prior parliamentary decision, supported by 122 MPs from GERB, BSP – United Left, “There Is Such a People” (TISP), and the DPS faction led by Peevski known as “DPS – New Beginning.” The decision compelled Dogan’s parliamentary group, known as “Democracy, Rights and Freedoms,” to rename itself within three days. Opposition came from the “Revival” party and Dogan’s original DPS faction, who denounced the ruling as authoritarian.

Khairi Sadakov, chair of the DPS-Dogan group, criticized the decision vehemently, likening it to the repressive renaming policies of Bulgaria’s communist era. He accused state institutions of selectively targeting his group as part of a politically motivated campaign driven by an “oligarchic clique” and its allies.

For nearly a year, we have faced systematic pressure,” Sadakov said. “Institutions captured by oligarchic interests act with clear intent, trying to displace our political representation. But history shows that forced and self-serving attempts like this ultimately fail.

Sadakov emphasized that renaming the group does not undermine its legitimacy or its historical role representing ethnic minority communities. He portrayed the move as a disguised political attempt to sideline their voice under procedural pretexts.

He also claimed the decision fits a broader pattern of institutional repression aimed at marginalizing his group’s influence in parliament. According to Sadakov, the political identity and historical significance of his faction cannot be erased by procedural rulings.

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Parliament Orders DPS-Dogan to Rename Within Days, Prompting Backlash

With the backing of 122 MPs, Bulgaria’s Parliament has passed a decision compelling the parliamentary group “Democracy, Rights and Freedoms” – the DPS associated with Ahmed Dogan – to change its name within three days

Politics | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 13:11

GERB Strengthens Lead in Bulgaria as Eurozone Debate Fails to Shake Government Support

A new poll by “Gallup International Balkan” shows that GERB is holding onto its lead in Bulgaria, currently enjoying the support of 24.5% of voters

Politics | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 15:00

Smile, Switch, Spend: Photo with Peevski Precedes Green Light for State Funding

On June 3, the mayor of Momchilgrad, Ilknur Kyazim, publicly aligned with Delyan Peevski’s “DPS–New Beginning” faction, distancing herself from Ahmed Dogan’s faction

Politics | June 5, 2025, Thursday // 17:34

Bulgaria: Ahmed Dogan to Launch New Party Following Peevski’s Complete Takeover of DPS

Ahmed Dogan is preparing to establish a new political party, according to Yugel Attila

Politics | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 12:00

DPS Drama: Chakarov Steps Down as Peevski Talks of Unity, Dogan Allies Push Back

Delyan Peevski, who leads the Movement for Rights and Freedoms - New Beginning (DPS - New Beginning) party and its parliamentary group, met with Assoc. Prof. Dr. Dzhevdet Chakarov

Politics | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 12:54

Bulgaria's Socialist Party Breaks Ranks with Radev, Rejects Euro Referendum

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), the political faction that initially backed Rumen Radev for president, has now declared its opposition to his proposal for a referendum on Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 19:36
More from Politics

Bulgaria's President Slams Corruption, Warns of Eurozone 'Mockery' as Prices Soar

President Rumen Radev, during a visit to Panagyurishte, emphasized the need for equality before the law in all cases of corruption

Politics | June 27, 2025, Friday // 13:57

Bulgarian PM Urges Respect for Bulgarian Minority Rights in North Macedonia's EU Accession Talks

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, speaking from Brussels, emphasized that Bulgaria expects the European Council to strictly follow the 2022 compromise when it comes to the Republic of North Macedonia’s EU accession

Politics | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 15:12

Protest in Sofia Against Euro Adoption Halts Traffic Near House of Europe

Protest action in defense of the Bulgarian lev caused a major traffic disruption in Sofia on Tuesday

Politics | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 10:24

Bulgaria Launches Defense Innovation Center with Focus on Drone Technologies

The newly formed Center for Defense Innovation in Bulgaria will concentrate on the development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and technologies vital to national security

Politics » Defense | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 09:30

Bulgaria to Draft National Defense Investment Plan in Line with NATO’s 5% Target

At the NATO summit in The Hague, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov confirmed that Bulgaria will develop and adopt a national defense investment plan aligned with the Alliance’s new target of 5% defense spending

Politics » Defense | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 17:20

Bulgarian Politics: Kiril Petkov Resigns, Citing Responsibility for Controversial Appointments

Former Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Kiril Petkov, announced on Wednesday that he is stepping down from his positions as co-chair of the party "We Continue the Change" (WCC)

Politics | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 14:39
