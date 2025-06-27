Trakia Highway Maintenance Underway Ahead of Summer Travel Rush

Society | June 27, 2025, Friday // 10:30
Bulgaria: Trakia Highway Maintenance Underway Ahead of Summer Travel Rush

Repair works have once again led to traffic disruptions on the Trakia highway, this time in the Plovdiv region. The current activities are focused on the active lane in the direction of Sofia, between kilometer markers 119 and 126. To maintain the flow of vehicles, traffic has been redirected to the overtaking and emergency lanes during the duration of the works.

According to the director of the Plovdiv Regional Road Administration, Eng. Petar Popov, a specific traffic organization has been implemented to manage the situation. He explained in an interview with Nova TV that maintenance is being carried out toward Sofia on Thursday and Friday, while work in the opposite direction, toward Burgas, is scheduled for Sunday and Monday. The aim is to wrap up the activities ahead of the peak summer travel period.

Popov emphasized that there will be no restrictions placed on heavy goods vehicles during the repairs, allowing freight traffic to continue without disruption.

Meanwhile, the Road Infrastructure Agency noted that work on another 10-kilometer stretch of the Trakia highway near Sliven is also underway and is expected to be completed by June 30.

Tags: traffic, repair, Trakia

