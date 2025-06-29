Young Doctors Stage New Protests Across Bulgaria Over Pay and Conditions

Young doctors and medical professionals in Bulgaria have launched a new wave of protests, gathering today in Sofia, Varna, Blagoevgrad, and Vratsa. Their demands remain consistent: better working conditions and a significant increase in pay.

In particular, the protesting medics are calling for the basic gross salary of young and specialist doctors to be set at a level equal to 3.5 times the minimum wage. In Sofia, the demonstration is taking place in front of the Ministry of Health, while in Varna, participants have assembled in the Sea Garden.

Meanwhile, in Vratsa, the Association of Healthcare Professionals is organizing a protest at noon, focusing on poor working conditions faced not only by young doctors but by medical professionals across the board.

In Blagoevgrad, the Union of Bulgarian Medical Specialists is staging a separate protest with the support of the Association of Healthcare Professionals. They are rallying under the slogan “Now is the time! Don’t wait, there is no time,” voicing frustration over the lack of tangible progress and pushing for immediate action.