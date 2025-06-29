Young Doctors Stage New Protests Across Bulgaria Over Pay and Conditions

Society » HEALTH | June 27, 2025, Friday // 10:15
Bulgaria: Young Doctors Stage New Protests Across Bulgaria Over Pay and Conditions

Young doctors and medical professionals in Bulgaria have launched a new wave of protests, gathering today in Sofia, Varna, Blagoevgrad, and Vratsa. Their demands remain consistent: better working conditions and a significant increase in pay.

In particular, the protesting medics are calling for the basic gross salary of young and specialist doctors to be set at a level equal to 3.5 times the minimum wage. In Sofia, the demonstration is taking place in front of the Ministry of Health, while in Varna, participants have assembled in the Sea Garden.

Meanwhile, in Vratsa, the Association of Healthcare Professionals is organizing a protest at noon, focusing on poor working conditions faced not only by young doctors but by medical professionals across the board.

In Blagoevgrad, the Union of Bulgarian Medical Specialists is staging a separate protest with the support of the Association of Healthcare Professionals. They are rallying under the slogan “Now is the time! Don’t wait, there is no time,” voicing frustration over the lack of tangible progress and pushing for immediate action.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protest, Bulgaria, medical, doctors

Related Articles:

Preparing for the Euro: Bulgaria’s Cash Registers Face Major Software Update

Bulgaria is preparing for the euro adoption by updating the software of over 460,000 cash registers nationwide

Business | June 29, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry: Facts That Bust the Biggest Myths

With Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone now officially scheduled for January 1, 2026, following unanimous approvals by both the Eurogroup on June 19 and ECOFIN on June 20, disinformation and conspiracy theories about the euro are once again spreading

Society | June 28, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Soaring Prices Match the Netherlands, but Wages Lag Drastically Behind

Bulgaria has now reached the price levels of Western European countries, while its citizens continue to earn salaries that are significantly lower

Society | June 28, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Unites Watchdogs to Curb Price Hikes Ahead of Eurozone Entry

Three Bulgarian regulatory institutions - the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC), the Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo), and the Communications Regulation Commission (CRC) - are joining forces

Business | June 28, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Rainy Weekend Ahead: Thunderstorms and Cooler Weather Across Bulgaria

A cold front is expected to move through the country on Friday night, bringing brief periods of rain to the western and northern regions

Society » Environment | June 27, 2025, Friday // 17:03

Bulgaria’s Food Price Checks Seen as Symbolic, Not a Real Market Solution

Mass inspections of food prices by regulatory bodies in Bulgaria are largely symbolic and unlikely to yield concrete results

Society | June 27, 2025, Friday // 16:11
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Noncommunicable Diseases Cause 1.8 Million Avoidable Deaths

Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) remain the leading cause of death and disability in the world, including in the WHO European Region

Society » Health | June 27, 2025, Friday // 14:32

New Parasite Spreading in Bulgaria: Do You Have These 3 Alarming Symptoms?

Speaking to Nova News, Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev raised concerns about a growing health issue in Bulgaria

Society » Health | June 16, 2025, Monday // 12:00

Bulgaria’s Vaping Ban Pending Approval from Brussels

The ban on vaping in Bulgaria is set to be enforced, but only after receiving the green light from Brussels

Society » Health | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 16:00

Bulgaria’s Future Medics Demand Reform: National Protest Sweeps Across Cities

Medical students, young doctors, and healthcare professionals across Bulgaria took to the streets again on Monday in a coordinated national protest demanding long-overdue reform

Society » Health | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 07:00

Doctors and Nurses Across Bulgaria Rally for Fair Wages and Safer Workplace

Doctors and nurses across Bulgaria staged coordinated protests yesterday

Society » Health | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 08:39

WHO Warns: Digital Platforms Pose Growing Mental Health Risks for Europe’s Youth

The digital environment has become inseparable from the lives of children and adolescents across the WHO European Region

Society » Health | May 24, 2025, Saturday // 11:28
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria