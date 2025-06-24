Bulgaria’s Euro Transition: Who Stands to Benefit the Most?

Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone is expected to significantly accelerate economic convergence with the euro area and enhance the prosperity of its citizens. According to a recent analysis by the Fiscal Board, cited by Pariteni.bg, the transition to the euro will have the most pronounced positive impact on several key sectors of the Bulgarian economy.

Banking and Financial Services, which represented 6.4% of the economy in 2023 and employed over 55,000 people, stand to benefit notably. Interest rates on loans - both for the public and private sectors - are projected to fall, as euro-denominated borrowing aligns more closely with European Central Bank rates. Abandoning the lev’s fixed exchange rate will also eliminate lev-euro currency risk, providing a more stable financial environment.

The Industrial sector, comprising 21.4% of the economy and employing nearly half a million people, will also see substantial gains. Companies engaged in trade with eurozone partners will no longer incur currency exchange costs, which is especially advantageous for manufacturers of machinery, automotive parts, chemicals, metals, and food products. These industries, including mining and energy, will benefit from easier access to investment capital and fewer currency-related financial hurdles.

In Tourism, which contributes around 6.5% to the economy and supports nearly 114,000 jobs, euro adoption is expected to increase the country’s appeal to travelers from the eurozone. Eliminating exchange fees simplifies transactions for visitors, providing a boost to hotels, restaurants, and tour operators. It also enhances the marketability of holiday properties to European buyers.

The Energy sector, accounting for 1.3% of the economy and employing close to 29,000 individuals, will enjoy lower costs for euro-denominated project financing and reduced expenses for state-backed guarantees.

For the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector, which makes up 8.2% of the economy and includes nearly 130,000 workers, the transition brings additional alignment between revenue and customer currency. This creates more predictability in payment processing and cost management.

Lastly, public sectors including Government, Education, Health, and Social Services, which together account for 16.1% of the economy and employ nearly 450,000 people, are expected to benefit from an improved sovereign credit rating. This would lower the cost of borrowing and reduce the size of the fiscal reserve required for economic stability.

Each of these sectors is positioned to gain from the structural shifts brought about by euro adoption, through lower financial costs, increased investment prospects, and greater integration with European markets.