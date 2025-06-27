Sofia Expands Night Transport: Direct Airport Connection Approved

Starting July 15, night transport service to Sofia's Vasil Levski Airport will be introduced, announced municipal councilor and Spasi Sofia leader Boris Bonev in a social media post. The initiative marks a significant milestone in the long-standing campaign by the organization to develop night public transportation in the capital.

“Nearly a decade after we launched our battle for night transport in Sofia, we are finally moving forward with a key improvement,” Bonev stated. The announcement follows renewed efforts by Spasi Sofia to connect the city’s night network with Sofia Airport, ensuring greater accessibility for late-night and early-morning travelers.

As part of the proposal, the H4 night bus line will begin servicing both airport terminals. According to Spasi Sofia, this adjustment will benefit roughly 22,000 weekly airport users by offering a safer and more cost-effective alternative to taxis during overnight hours.

Under the revised plan, the H4 line will first stop at both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 before continuing its route toward Druzhba 2. This routing change allows the service to remain efficient, avoiding the need for additional buses or drivers, while still providing crucial public transport connections for those arriving after midnight or flying out early in the morning.