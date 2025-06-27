July 27th Forecast: Heatwave Continues in Bulgaria with Storms Forecast for Western Regions

On June 27, Bulgaria will experience another day of intense heat, with temperatures ranging from 35°C to 40°C in most regions, though slightly cooler conditions are expected in the northeast and along the coastline. The morning will be sunny across the country, but as the day progresses, particularly over the western half and northwestern areas during Saturday night, weather conditions will become unstable. Cumulus clouds will develop, bringing brief thunder showers, occasional strong gusts of wind, and hail in some places. Eastern Bulgaria will see a light to moderate southeasterly breeze during the day, which will shift to a stronger northwesterly wind by afternoon, ushering in cooler air overnight.

Along the Black Sea coast, the sky will remain mostly clear with moderate winds blowing from the east, switching to the south-southeast by late afternoon and evening. Daytime temperatures here will reach between 29°C and 31°C, while the sea temperature will stay between 22°C and 24°C.

Mountainous areas will enjoy mostly sunny weather during the day but will face similar instability in the afternoon and overnight, with cumulus rain clouds producing brief thunderstorms and hail. Winds will start as a light to moderate north-northwesterly flow and intensify in the evening. Temperatures are expected to reach around 29°C at 1,200 meters altitude and drop to about 21°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)