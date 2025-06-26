Illegal Nursing Home Uncovered in Sofia: Elderly Residents Evacuated

Sofia Expands Night Transport: Direct Airport Connection Approved
Starting July 15, night transport service to Sofia's Vasil Levski Airport will be introduced, announced municipal councilor and Spasi Sofia leader Boris Bonev in a social media pos
Bulgarian authorities uncovered an unlicensed nursing home operating in Sofia’s Suhodol district during a joint operation by the Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of Interior and the Agency for the Quality of Social Services. The Ministry of Social Affairs announced that the eight residents will be relocated and receive medical evaluations, as many are reported to be in serious condition. Social Affairs Minister Borislav Gutsanov emphasized that the facility had never been licensed, and the duration of its operation remains under investigation. Alternative accommodations for the evicted residents have been arranged.
Unofficial reports from BNT suggest there were actually ten elderly individuals residing at the site. Additionally, investigations are ongoing into possible property fraud involving some of the residents.
In response to this and other recent scandals, the government has intensified inspections of elderly care facilities nationwide. In the village of Yagoda near Stara Zagora, authorities discovered 75 mentally ill elderly people restrained and confined in deplorable conditions, with inadequate food and overmedication, including tranquilizers. These facilities avoided official social services oversight by registering as “rooms for rent” rather than licensed homes.
Similar findings were reported in Varna, where inspections revealed three more illegal care homes operating under the guise of rental rooms, exposing appalling living conditions. Minister Gutsanov condemned these places, describing them as “deformed phenomena” and “not normal.”
Evacuations have also taken place in a facility in Govedartsi. Officials vow to continue these rigorous inspections until every illegal nursing home is found and shut down, signaling a firm commitment to resolving the issue completely.
A female doctor from Burgas has died, two months after being severely beaten by her former partner and colleague during a celebration
Three Ukrainian nationals, aged 22, 24, and 25, have been detained by order of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office in connection with the kidnapping of a 17-year-old Ukrainian boy in Sofia
In Thessaloniki, police officers intervened after hearing the cries of an 11-month-old baby left unattended on a balcony
A 20-year-old woman from the village of Kalitinovo, Stara Zagora Province, has been detained by police following a stabbing incident at a restaurant in Sunny Beach.
Tension gripped the Bulgarian city of Varna on Tuesday evening following the death of 36-year-old Yavor Georgiev
A total of 130 people are being removed from three illegal adult care facilities in Varna following an operation carried out Monday night - the third such action in recent weeks
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe