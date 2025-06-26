Bulgarian PM Urges Respect for Bulgarian Minority Rights in North Macedonia's EU Accession Talks

Politics | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 15:12
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM Urges Respect for Bulgarian Minority Rights in North Macedonia's EU Accession Talks

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, speaking from Brussels, emphasized that Bulgaria expects the European Council to strictly follow the 2022 compromise when it comes to the Republic of North Macedonia’s EU accession. This agreement requires constitutional changes in Skopje to formally include the Bulgarian community - a condition Bulgaria views as essential before any negotiation process can proceed.

Zhelyazkov underlined that Bulgaria’s position remains consistent with the declaration adopted by the National Assembly in May. He reiterated that Sofia does not intend to introduce new or unilateral conditions, nor does it aim to reduce the matter to a bilateral issue. Instead, Bulgaria will approach the enlargement process as a full EU member, treating it as a relationship between North Macedonia and the European Union, not between the two countries alone.

During a meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa ahead of the EU leaders’ summit, Zhelyazkov reiterated the need for North Macedonia to deliver on the commitments outlined in the 2022 agreement. This includes not only constitutional amendments but also clear guarantees for the rights and protection of the Bulgarian minority. According to the Prime Minister, Bulgaria’s position does not involve setting fresh demands but centers on securing the enforcement of what was already agreed upon.

He expressed concern about ongoing discussions in North Macedonia that shift focus toward issues like language and identity - topics Zhelyazkov sees as distractions from the real problem. In his view, such debates divert public attention both in North Macedonia and in Bulgaria from the concrete obligation to enshrine the Bulgarian community in Skopje’s constitution and to ensure the safeguarding of its rights.

Zhelyazkov added that President Costa had given firm assurances that the European Council would uphold the terms of the 2022 compromise. The Council is expected to assess North Macedonia’s progress based on a forthcoming report in the autumn and reflect this in its year-end conclusions. He also urged Costa to make it clear to the authorities in Skopje that inflammatory rhetoric and hate speech will only hinder the process. Dialogue, he insisted, must remain grounded in the principles of the Good Neighbor Agreement.

Referring to recent provocative remarks from North Macedonian officials, Zhelyazkov suggested these might be linked to the upcoming elections in the country. Nonetheless, he said, Bulgaria - acting as a responsible and level-headed EU member - has deliberately avoided overreacting, choosing instead to respond with composure and restraint.

Tags: Bulgaria, EU, macedonia

