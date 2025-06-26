Kyiv Pushes Back in Sumy Oblast as Russian Troops Diverted to Kursk

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi has confirmed that Ukrainian troops have succeeded in halting Russia’s advance along the Sumy Oblast border, and the situation on this part of the front line has now been stabilised.

In a statement shared on Telegram, Syrskyi explained that Ukrainian forces are actively pursuing a strategy of defence through offensive manoeuvres. These tactics have enabled them to regain control of territories near the border in Sumy Oblast. He specified that Ukrainian activity has extended into Russia’s Kursk region, particularly the Glushkovo district. This, he said, prompted Russia to redirect some of its forces to defend its own territory, thereby weakening its offensive capacity on the Ukrainian side.

According to Syrskyi, Russia has concentrated around 50,000 troops along the North Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes. This grouping includes elite units such as Airborne Forces and Marine brigades. However, Ukraine’s incursion into Russian territory has disrupted the cohesion of this grouping.

To bolster defences in Sumy Oblast, a dedicated task group has been formed to coordinate the defence of local cities and communities positioned along the northern axis. The focus, Syrskyi explained, is on reinforcing the region’s fortifications and expanding its system of engineering and defensive barriers. A designated official has been appointed to oversee these efforts, ensuring the preparedness of towns and villages in the event of a renewed Russian push and guaranteeing the operability of defence systems where an enemy assault may be likely.

Earlier, on 24 June, Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service reported a noticeable drop in Russian activity in Sumy Oblast, although small Russian assault groups were still seen operating near Yunakivka and Khotin hromadas. On 14 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had also confirmed the liberation of Andriivka by Ukrainian forces.