Kyiv Pushes Back in Sumy Oblast as Russian Troops Diverted to Kursk

World » UKRAINE | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 14:20
Bulgaria: Kyiv Pushes Back in Sumy Oblast as Russian Troops Diverted to Kursk

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi has confirmed that Ukrainian troops have succeeded in halting Russia’s advance along the Sumy Oblast border, and the situation on this part of the front line has now been stabilised.

In a statement shared on Telegram, Syrskyi explained that Ukrainian forces are actively pursuing a strategy of defence through offensive manoeuvres. These tactics have enabled them to regain control of territories near the border in Sumy Oblast. He specified that Ukrainian activity has extended into Russia’s Kursk region, particularly the Glushkovo district. This, he said, prompted Russia to redirect some of its forces to defend its own territory, thereby weakening its offensive capacity on the Ukrainian side.

According to Syrskyi, Russia has concentrated around 50,000 troops along the North Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes. This grouping includes elite units such as Airborne Forces and Marine brigades. However, Ukraine’s incursion into Russian territory has disrupted the cohesion of this grouping.

To bolster defences in Sumy Oblast, a dedicated task group has been formed to coordinate the defence of local cities and communities positioned along the northern axis. The focus, Syrskyi explained, is on reinforcing the region’s fortifications and expanding its system of engineering and defensive barriers. A designated official has been appointed to oversee these efforts, ensuring the preparedness of towns and villages in the event of a renewed Russian push and guaranteeing the operability of defence systems where an enemy assault may be likely.

Earlier, on 24 June, Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service reported a noticeable drop in Russian activity in Sumy Oblast, although small Russian assault groups were still seen operating near Yunakivka and Khotin hromadas. On 14 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had also confirmed the liberation of Andriivka by Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, sumy, Syrskyi

Related Articles:

Zelensky and Zaluzhnyi Neck and Neck in Ukraine’s Hypothetical Presidential Race

|

Hungary's Orban: '95% Say No to Ukraine in the EU!'

|

Zelensky and Council of Europe Sign Deal to Launch Special Tribunal for Russian Aggression

|

Bulgarian Defense Firm Rejects Claims of Re-Exporting Arms to Ukraine

|

Russia Launches Deadly Missile Strike on Dnipro, Hits Civilian Train and Infrastructure (VIDEOS)

|

Russian Night Strike on Kyiv Kills at Least Six, Injures 19 as Search for Survivors Continues

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Zelensky and Zaluzhnyi Neck and Neck in Ukraine’s Hypothetical Presidential Race

A recent poll conducted by the Sociological Research Centre SOCIS between June 6 and 11 suggests a close contest in a hypothetical upcoming Ukrainian presidential election between incumbent Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK and former

World » Ukraine | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 17:57

Hungary's Orban: '95% Say No to Ukraine in the EU!'

Hungary’s government has claimed that an overwhelming 95% of respondents in a recent national consultation rejected Ukraine’s accession to the European Union

World » Ukraine | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 15:28

Zelensky and Council of Europe Sign Deal to Launch Special Tribunal for Russian Aggression

On June 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Alain Berset, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, signed an agreement in Strasbourg to establish a Special Tribunal dedicated

World » Ukraine | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 10:02

Dead and Wounded Everywhere: Russian Missile Strike on Dnipro Kills 18, Injures Nearly 300

At least 18 people were killed and nearly 300 injured in a Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on June 24

World » Ukraine | June 25, 2025, Wednesday // 08:05

Russia Launches Deadly Missile Strike on Dnipro, Hits Civilian Train and Infrastructure (VIDEOS)

Russia launched a missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on the morning of June 24

World » Ukraine | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 14:21

Children Killed, Homes Destroyed as Russia Intensifies Attacks on Ukraine’s Northeast and South

Russian drone and artillery strikes overnight on June 24 left a deadly trail across several Ukrainian regions

World » Ukraine | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 09:43
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria