Health Warnings Issued as Bulgaria Endures Sweltering June Heatwave

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 14:15
A heatwave is gripping much of Bulgaria, with temperatures climbing well above seasonal norms. The maximum values are expected to rise further as the day progresses, pushing parts of the country into potentially hazardous conditions. An orange weather alert has been issued for a significant portion of the country, signaling a risk of temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

By midday, thermometers had already hit 36°C in the regions of Vidin and Stara Zagora, registering the highest values in the country so far. The mercury in Montana wasn’t far behind, recording 35°C. Elsewhere - cities like Lovech, Shumen, Dobrich, Haskovo, and Burgas - all hovered around 34°C, though the perceived heat felt even more intense due to the conditions.

The capital, Sofia, registered 31°C at noon. Meanwhile, temperatures were considerably lower along the Black Sea coast - Cape Shabla and Cape Kaliakra reported 26°C and 27°C, respectively, based on data from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

In response to the heat, local authorities in Vratsa have begun distributing mineral water in the city center to help residents cope. Northwestern Bulgaria is also under an orange weather warning due to the expected extreme temperatures, as reported by the Bulgarian National Radio.

Healthcare professionals are urging the public to take precautionary measures. Paramedic Petar Iliev advised that hydration is essential in such conditions. "Drink enough water - hydration is a key factor in preventing heatstroke," he noted. Iliev also emphasized staying out of direct sunlight whenever possible. “If we must be outside, it’s crucial to stay in shaded areas, wear a hat or something to cover the head, and try to keep cool,” he added.

