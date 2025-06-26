Sofia Approves Retroactive Pay Rise for Public Transport Workers

Salaries in Sofia’s public transport sector will be increased retroactively from April 1, following a decision by the Sofia Municipal Council. The move comes after the council adopted the Transport Framework, ensuring that employees in municipal transport companies will receive an additional BGN 300 to their monthly wages.

This development follows significant labor unrest in recent months. In May, Sofia's surface transport services - buses, trams, and trolleybuses - were brought to a standstill for six consecutive days as workers staged a strike to demand better pay.

Despite the initial promise of higher salaries, tensions flared again today when public transport workers staged a new protest. Their frustration stemmed from the delay in receiving the BGN 300 supplement, which had been agreed upon but not yet paid out. According to Carlos Contrera, a municipal councilor representing VMRO, the delay resulted from the city’s budget being returned for reconsideration by Mayor Vasil Terziev at the end of May.

With the retroactive pay adjustment now approved, workers are expected to receive the promised increase, easing tensions - at least for the moment.