Bulgargaz Proposes July Gas Price of BGN 64.55/MWh

Business » ENERGY | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 13:48
Bulgaria: Bulgargaz Proposes July Gas Price of BGN 64.55/MWh

At an open session, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) reviewed a proposal submitted by Bulgargaz EAD on June 10, 2025, for setting the July sale price of natural gas to end suppliers and licensed heating energy producers. The report from the regulator’s working group, published in advance for transparency, included detailed calculations and supplier data submitted by Bulgargaz.

Based on the review, the Commission’s report recommends a price of BGN 64.55 per megawatt-hour (MWh), excluding fees for access, transmission, excise duty, and VAT. This proposed rate is derived from the average prices of gas sourced from multiple suppliers, forming a combined volume for the Bulgarian market.

The price structure includes several components: the base price of gas at entry points to the national gas transmission network; a markup for the public supply activity as per Article 17, paragraph 7 of Ordinance No. 2 from 2013; and a component under Article 11a, paragraph 2 of the same ordinance, accounting for storage-related expenses at the Chiren underground gas storage facility, in line with Bulgaria’s Emergency Action Plan.

Bulgargaz's proposal outlines the supplier pricing and the quantities expected from each source. A key portion of July's volume will be covered by Azerbaijani natural gas delivered via the Bulgaria-Greece Interconnector (IGB), under the long-term agreement with Azerbaijan. These contracted Azerbaijani supplies play a critical role in ensuring a competitive price level for the domestic market.

Additionally, Bulgargaz has secured LNG deliveries through contracts awarded via auction, which included criteria for minimum acceptable delivery prices and specified payment terms. These LNG volumes will help fulfill Bulgargaz’s commitments to end suppliers, district heating companies, and industrial clients under bilateral agreements.

During the public session, Bulgargaz’s executive director Veselin Sinabov confirmed that, barring unforeseen developments, the company does not anticipate any changes to the proposed July price or to the customer-requested volumes by the end of the month.

According to regulatory procedure, Bulgargaz will provide updated pricing information to EWRC on June 30, 2025. On the same day, the Commission is expected to issue a formal decision on the final price at which Bulgargaz will supply natural gas for July to end distributors and licensed heat producers.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgargaz, Bulgaria, gas, energy, prices

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Competition Watchdog Targets Market Abuse in Food Sector

The Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) has launched a detailed sectoral analysis of Bulgaria’s food market to assess whether there is evidence of cartels or abuse of dominant market positions

Society | June 27, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Food Price Checks Seen as Symbolic, Not a Real Market Solution

Mass inspections of food prices by regulatory bodies in Bulgaria are largely symbolic and unlikely to yield concrete results

Society | June 27, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Euro Transition: Who Stands to Benefit the Most?

Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone is expected to significantly accelerate economic convergence with the euro area and enhance the prosperity of its citizens

Business » Finance | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 18:31

July 27th Forecast: Heatwave Continues in Bulgaria with Storms Forecast for Western Regions

On June 27, Bulgaria will experience another day of intense heat, with temperatures ranging from 35°C to 40°C in most regions

Society » Environment | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 18:00

Bulgaria Considers Showing Producer Prices on Retail Labels

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria (CITUB) is pushing for legal amendments that would change how prices are displayed in stores

Business | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 16:12

Bulgarian PM Urges Respect for Bulgarian Minority Rights in North Macedonia's EU Accession Talks

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, speaking from Brussels, emphasized that Bulgaria expects the European Council to strictly follow the 2022 compromise when it comes to the Republic of North Macedonia’s EU accession

Politics | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 15:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Electricity Price Hike in July Expected to Push Inflation in Bulgaria

The upcoming rise in electricity prices starting in July is expected to influence inflation in Bulgaria

Business » Energy | June 26, 2025, Thursday // 11:18

Historic First: Solar Power Surpasses Bulgaria’s Electricity Demand

For the first time in Bulgaria’s history, solar energy production surpassed national electricity consumption during a specific time window

Business » Energy | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 17:44

Bulgaria's Energy Minister: Fuel Supplies Secure, No Cause for Concern Amid Middle East Tensions

Bulgaria has no reason for concern regarding fuel security, Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov assured during his remarks on the state of the energy sector amid the Iran-Israel tensions

Business » Energy | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 16:20

Bulgaria's PM Backs 'Balkan Stream' as EU Plots Full Break from Russian Gas

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has reaffirmed that the “Balkan Stream” pipeline remains a functional and commercially viable energy project

Business » Energy | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 14:08

MEP Tsvetelina Penkova: Bulgaria Ready to Lead Europe’s Nuclear Energy Future

Sofia recently hosted the fifth edition of the Green Transition Forum 2025, a major regional event focused on sustainable development

Business » Energy | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 09:42

Bulgaria’s Energy Network at the Core of Regional Stability, Say Experts at Green Forum

Deputy Energy Minister Iva Petrova emphasized at Green Transition Forum 5.0 that Bulgaria’s energy strategy hinges on modernizing grid infrastructure and securing long-term supply agreements

Business » Energy | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 11:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria