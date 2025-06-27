Bulgargaz Proposes July Gas Price of BGN 64.55/MWh

At an open session, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) reviewed a proposal submitted by Bulgargaz EAD on June 10, 2025, for setting the July sale price of natural gas to end suppliers and licensed heating energy producers. The report from the regulator’s working group, published in advance for transparency, included detailed calculations and supplier data submitted by Bulgargaz.

Based on the review, the Commission’s report recommends a price of BGN 64.55 per megawatt-hour (MWh), excluding fees for access, transmission, excise duty, and VAT. This proposed rate is derived from the average prices of gas sourced from multiple suppliers, forming a combined volume for the Bulgarian market.

The price structure includes several components: the base price of gas at entry points to the national gas transmission network; a markup for the public supply activity as per Article 17, paragraph 7 of Ordinance No. 2 from 2013; and a component under Article 11a, paragraph 2 of the same ordinance, accounting for storage-related expenses at the Chiren underground gas storage facility, in line with Bulgaria’s Emergency Action Plan.

Bulgargaz's proposal outlines the supplier pricing and the quantities expected from each source. A key portion of July's volume will be covered by Azerbaijani natural gas delivered via the Bulgaria-Greece Interconnector (IGB), under the long-term agreement with Azerbaijan. These contracted Azerbaijani supplies play a critical role in ensuring a competitive price level for the domestic market.

Additionally, Bulgargaz has secured LNG deliveries through contracts awarded via auction, which included criteria for minimum acceptable delivery prices and specified payment terms. These LNG volumes will help fulfill Bulgargaz’s commitments to end suppliers, district heating companies, and industrial clients under bilateral agreements.

During the public session, Bulgargaz’s executive director Veselin Sinabov confirmed that, barring unforeseen developments, the company does not anticipate any changes to the proposed July price or to the customer-requested volumes by the end of the month.

According to regulatory procedure, Bulgargaz will provide updated pricing information to EWRC on June 30, 2025. On the same day, the Commission is expected to issue a formal decision on the final price at which Bulgargaz will supply natural gas for July to end distributors and licensed heat producers.